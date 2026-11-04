Cruttenden, Williams Conquer Himalayan 100 Mile Stage Race

The 35th Himalayan 100 Mile Stage Race in Darjeeling saw Duncan Cruttenden of the UK and Annie Williams of the US emerge as champions, highlighting India's growing adventure sports tourism.

Key Points Duncan Cruttenden from the UK won the men's title at the 35th Himalayan 100 Mile Stage Race.

Annie Williams from the US secured the women's title in the Himalayan 100 Mile Stage Race.

India's Ramanjit Oberoi and Mexico's Nahila Hernandez claimed victories in the 100K Stage Race.

The event, held in Darjeeling, attracted endurance runners from multiple countries including the US, UK, and India.

Supported by the Ministry of Tourism, the race aimed to boost adventure sports and sustainable tourism.

Duncan Cruttenden of the United Kingdom and Annie Williams of the United States clinched the men's and women's titles respectively at the 35th edition of the Himalayan 100 Mile Stage Race, held in the foothills of the Himalayas in West Bengal's Darjeeling region.

Himalayan Race Sees International Participation

Cruttenden topped the men's field with an overall time of 24 hours and 44 minutes, while Williams won the women's event in 32 hours and 20 minutes.

In the 100K Stage Race, India's Ramanjit Oberoi won the men's title in 17 hours and 33 minutes. Mexico's Nahila Hernandez claimed the women's crown, clocking 14 hours and 48 minutes.

The event drew endurance runners from several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Chile, Mexico, Ukraine, Singapore and India.

Held with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, the race aimed to promote adventure sports and sustainable tourism.