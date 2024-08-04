News
Ukrainians hail fencers for winning Olympic gold medal

Last updated on: August 04, 2024 19:57 IST
IMAGE: Olga Kharlan of Ukraine, Alina Komashchuk of Ukraine, Olena Kravatska of Ukraine, Yuliia Bakastova of Ukraine celebrate after winning the Gold medal. Photograph: Maye-E Wong / Reuters

Ukrainians hailed their women's sabre team for winning the country's first gold of the Paris Olympics, thanking them for playing their part in inspiring a push for victory in the war with Russia.

Ukraine claimed the gold medal on Saturday, rallying to edge South Korea in a thrilling final bout to add to Olga Kharlan's individual bronze.

"It's really very good, very cool. I congratulate our Ukrainian athletes, and I congratulate all the Ukrainians, because we see that there are different front lines and each of us tries to do everything possible to bring our victory closer," said Andrii, 49, who lives in Kyiv.

 

IMAGE: Sebin Choi of South Korea in action with Olga Kharlan of Ukraine during the Gold medal match. (Note: This is an in-camera multiple exposure picture). Photograph: Albert Gea / Reuters

President Volodymr Zelenskiy had already praised the team. "I thank them for the result, for the spirit, for showing that Ukrainians win!" he wrote on his X account.

The gold medal was secured largely thanks to the efforts of team leader Kharlan, who, having already won Ukraine's first medal in Paris, put in a brilliant performance.

"Yesterday I was on a train. I was waiting anxiously for many results: athletics, gymnastics, and I am especially pleasantly amazed by the victory of our female fencers. Olga Kharlan is a miracle of Ukrainian sports," said Iryna from Chernivtsi in western Ukraine.

Kharlan, 33, has attended the Paris Games via an IOC invitation after being disqualified for refusing to shake hands with a Russian opponent at last year's World Championships in Milan, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Now in the third year of fighting the invasion, in which hundreds of athletes have been among the casualties, Ukrainians say such victories help them keep their spirits up.

"We can be proud that our people don’t lose heart - they have the willpower and the physical strength," said Taras, 65, who like the others did not give a family name.

"These Olympic successes influence our mood in a very good way."

Serhiy Kulish has also won silver for Ukraine in the men's 50-metre rifle three positions.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
