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Home  » Sports » Missile attack near parents' home rocks Kostyuk before Roland Garros victory

Missile attack near parents' home rocks Kostyuk before Roland Garros victory

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May 24, 2026 19:01 IST

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Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk overcame emotional distress after a missile strike near her parents' home, defeating Oksana Selekhmeteva to reach the French Open second round.

Marta Kostyuk

IMAGE: Marta Kostyuk in action during her French Open Round 1 match against Oksana Selekhmeteva, in Paris on Sunday. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points

  • Marta Kostyuk defeated Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-2, 6-3 in the French Open first round.
  • The Ukrainian player revealed a missile strike occurred near her parents’ home before the match.
  • Kostyuk praised the resilience of Ukrainian people and dedicated her thoughts to those affected by the war.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk made short work of Oksana Selekhmeteva with a 6-2, 6-3 victory in the first round of the French Open on Sunday and said she was proud of how she remained focused even as the war in her country hit closer to home.

The 23-year-old Rouen and Madrid champion extended her winning streak on clay this season to 12 matches but said the result was overshadowed by news of a missile strike near her parents' home in Ukraine earlier on Sunday.

Kyiv and surrounding areas were hit with hundreds of drones and missiles in one of the heaviest bombardments of the Ukrainian capital since Russia's invasion four years ago.

Kostyuk Stays Focused to Seal Straight-Sets Victory

"I'm incredibly proud of myself today," an emotional Kostyuk said during her on-court interview.

"I think it was one of the most difficult matches of my career. This morning, 100 metres away from my parents' house, a missile destroyed a building. It was a very difficult morning for me.

 

"I didn't know how this match would turn out. I didn't know how I'd handle it. I don't want to talk about myself today. I'm very pleased to be in the second round, but all of my thoughts and my heart goes to the people of Ukraine today."

      • Djokovic begins quest for 25th Grand Slam crown

Ukrainian Star Dedicates Thoughts to People Back Home

Kostyuk, who has been one of the most vocal opponents of the war, said it was important for her to keep going.

"My biggest example is Ukrainian people," she added.

"I woke up in the morning and I looked at all these people who woke up and kept living their lives, kept helping people who are in need. I knew a lot of Ukrainian flags would be here, and a lot of Ukrainian people would come out and support.

"My friends from Ukraine came as well. Very happy to have them here."

The 15th seed's opponent Selekhmeteva was born in Russia but switched allegiance to Spain ahead of Roland Garros.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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