Home  » Sports » Ukraine to boycott opening ceremony of Winter Paralympics over Russia participation

February 20, 2026 16:34 IST

Winter Paralympics 2026 Italy

IMAGE: General view of the Olympic rings at the Olympic and Paralympic Athletes' Village in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ukraine protests against Russian and Belarusian participation at the Milano Cortina Paralympics.
  • Paralympics body discusses planned ceremony boycott with Ukraine.
  • Ukraine previously protested at 2014 Sochi Paralympics.

Ukrainian competitors will boycott the Milano Cortina Paralympics opening ceremony on March 6 in Verona, their committee said on Friday, due to the authorisation of some Russian and Belarusian athletes with their national flags.

The International Paralympic Committee's allocation of 10 combined slots to Russian and Belarusian athletes has created a political storm over the upcoming Games given bitterness over the four-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, which has been excluded from much international competition due to the war, says it is wrong to mix sport and politics while targeting disabled athletes is offensive.

"The community of Ukrainian Paralympians and the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine are outraged by the cynical decision of the International Paralympic Committee to grant bipartite slots to russia and belarus (sic)," the Ukrainian committee said in a statement, announcing its boycott of the ceremony and demanding that its flag not be used there.

That stance follows the disqualification from the Winter Games of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for wearing a helmet commemorating athletes killed in the war.

IPC talks with Ukrainian Committee 

Ukraine's Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi has said Ukrainian officials will boycott the March 6-15 Paralympics though the nation's athletes will still take part.

An IPC spokesperson told Reuters it was in direct contact with Ukraine's Paralympic Committee and the matter would be discussed internally.

Russia will have two spots in Para alpine skiing, two in cross-country skiing and two in snowboarding while Belarus was awarded four places, all in cross-country skiing.

"We draw attention to the fact that neither russia nor belarus (sic) went through the qualification process to obtain licences to participate in the Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina," the Ukrainian statement added, denouncing the "horrific military aggression on the territory of Ukraine."

 

In 2014, Ukraine sent only one athlete from a 23-person team to the Sochi Paralympics' opening ceremony in protest against Russia's seizure of the Crimean Peninsula.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
