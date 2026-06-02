Ukraine-Russia conflict looms over Roland Garros

The claycourts of Roland Garros were transformed into a complex geopolitical chessboard on Tuesday as they produced a French Open semi-final lineup featuring a number of emotionally charged matches in the shadow of Russia's war in Ukraine.

IMAGE: Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Key Points Marta Kostyuk reached her first Grand Slam semi-final by beating fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and will next face Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva.

The women's draw has taken on a geopolitical dimension, with players from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus set to face each other amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian players continue to speak about the emotional and mental toll of competing while their country remains under attack, with both Kostyuk and Svitolina addressing the impact of the conflict.

Kostyuk Reaches Maiden Grand Slam Semi-Final

Marta Kostyuk defeated fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier to book a semi-final against 19-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva, who earlier dismantled Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3.

The other side of the draw also carries political overtones, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine now in its fifth year.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus faces Russia’s Diana Shnaider, whose compatriot Anna Kalinskaya takes on Poland’s Maja Chwalinska.

Belarusian and Russian players are competing under neutral flags on the WTA Tour and at the Grand Slams.

Teenager Andreeva said she was focusing on how to win her semi-final against Kostyuk.

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka uses a chill pill handheld fan to cool down. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Ukrainian Players Open Up On Emotional Toll Of War

"Usually it doesn't matter to me who I'm playing against, so I'm trying to really focus on the game and on the game plan that I have to use on the court," Andreeva told reporters.

Tension has lingered since the opening week in Paris, driven by the fact that Ukrainians must compete against opponents from Russia and Belarus while their homeland faces continuous bombardment, including a fatal missile strike on Monday night.

The direct impact of the war was evident long before the quarter-final stage, with Ukrainian players repeatedly highlighting the psychological toll of playing.

“Tennis is a mental game, but today it was something completely different. I didn’t know how my focus was going to be or if I would even be able to control my thoughts," Kostyuk said at the start of the tournament, hours after a Russian missile struck near her family home in Kyiv.

For Svitolina, one of the most outspoken opponents of the war, the Russian invasion remains an inescapable burden.

"It is just very sad that we all have to really put up with this heaviness and pain every single day, and scared moments not knowing what the next day is going to bring for our family, for our friends, and for Ukraine in general," she said after losing to Kostyuk.