Elina Svitolina fights off Gauff to win third Italian Open title

Elina Svitolina triumphed over Coco Gauff at the Italian Open, securing her first claycourt title of the season and boosting her prospects for the upcoming French Open.

IMAGE: Elina Svitolina celebrates with the trophy after winning the Italian Open in Rome on Saturday. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Key Points Elina Svitolina defeated Coco Gauff to win the Italian Open, her first claycourt title this season.

Svitolina's victory follows wins against top-ranked players, positioning her as a strong contender for the French Open.

This is Svitolina's third Italian Open title, eight years after her second triumph, following a maternity break.

Svitolina dedicated her win to Ukrainians, acknowledging the ongoing challenges they face.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina signalled her French Open ambitions by battling past world number four Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2 in the Italian Open final on Saturday to lift her first claycourt title of the season ahead of Roland Garros.

Victory over the American followed Svitolina's wins over world number two Elena Rybakina and third-ranked Iga Swiatek, making her a strong contender to claim a maiden Grand Slam title in Paris, where the main draw begins on May 24.

Svitolina's Triumphant Return To Rome

Svitolina's third title in the Italian capital comes eight years after her second successive triumph at the Foro Italico, a spell that included a maternity break in which she gave birth to her daughter with fellow player Gael Monfils in late 2022.

"It's hard to believe it's been eight years since I had this trophy here," Svitolina said.

"I'm very pleased with my two weeks here. Congratulations to Coco for a great tournament. You're such a great champion, and I hope we can have more battles in the future."

Seventh seed Svitolina twice came from a break down to level a tight first set at 4-4 against Gauff, and the Ukrainian held on under huge pressure during exhausting rallies to get ahead in the ninth game with some powerful hitting.

A couple of untimely double faults from Gauff's racket in the next game gifted Svitolina the opening set, and the 31-year-old dialled up the intensity late in the next set to go within touching distance of a third Rome title.

Gauff, the reigning Roland Garros champion, held on bravely until 5-5 in the second set and then broke with a reflex volley at the net after a shot that clipped the netcord unsettled Svitolina and forced her into making a flat return.

That joy was short-lived as Svitolina broke back immediately, but Gauff raised her game in the tiebreak to drag the match into a deciding set, where there was little to separate the duo after the opening four games.

Svitolina Thanks Ukrainians

IMAGE: Elina Svitolina's third title in the Italian capital comes eight years after her second successive triumph at the Foro Italico. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

A backhand error from Gauff meant Svitolina sealed a vital break in the fifth game, and the Ukrainian pounced again for a double break, before holding her nerve in a tense finish to secure victory on her third match point.

Svitolina later thanked Ukrainians back home as the country continues to grapple with war following Russia's 2022 invasion.

"Many of them are in bomb shelters and it's been really heavy in the past couple of weeks for Ukraine," she added.

"I want to thank you for all the support from afar, I feel all the love."

A distraught Gauff was left to digest her third straight defeat by Svitolina, following losses in the Australian Open quarter-finals and Dubai semi-finals this year.

"Another tough battle between us. I'm on the other side but hopefully one of these days I can get over that," Gauff said.

"You had an incredible tournament with a lot of long matches against great players, so congratulations to you and your team.

"Hopefully I'll see you at the French Open, in the final."