News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » UK Govt steps in to amend Chelsea's ticket sales ban

UK Govt steps in to amend Chelsea's ticket sales ban

March 24, 2022 19:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chelsea fans can now watch select matches

IMAGE: Chelsea fans unfurl a massive banner at Stamford Bridge. Photograph:David Klein/Reuters

The British government has stepped in to help English Premiership club Chelsea FC after sanctions were imposed on the club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In the latest ruling, the club’s supporters will be able to buy tickets to away games, cup games and women's fixtures after the government amended the club's special licence, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said on Wednesday.

Chelsea cannot sell tickets to home fans for home league games but away supporters will be able to buy tickets for matches at Stamford Bridge, with revenue going to the Premier League. The club will be able to sell tickets for their Champions League quarter-final at home to Real Madrid on April 6 and the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Crystal Palace 10 days later.

 

The club will not receive any revenue from the ticket sales, the DCMS added, with all proceeds going to relevant competition organisers.

"Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK's sanctions list for his links to (Russian president) Vladimir Putin, we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced," sports minister Nigel Huddleston said.

"Revenue will go via the Premier League to the relevant competition organiser or home club rather than Chelsea FC in order to remain compliant with current sanctions," the government added.

Chelsea season-ticket holders and those supporters who bought tickets before the sanctions can attend Premier League home games, but an exception has been made for fixtures in the Women's Super League as "there is a risk of empty stands for these matches".

Additionally, Chelsea supporters can purchase tickets for away Premier League games with all proceeds going to the host team.

Chelsea were initially put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion and before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, effectively giving it control of the club. The club's sale is being overseen by U.S. bank Raine Group, which plans to narrow down the shortlist of bidders to three.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
These sports stars hung up their boots early...
These sports stars hung up their boots early...
Check out Barty's post-retirement plans
Check out Barty's post-retirement plans
Soccer: India go down to Bahrain in friendly
Soccer: India go down to Bahrain in friendly
Ukrainian women footballers find shelter in Germany
Ukrainian women footballers find shelter in Germany
Pak vs Australia 3rd Test set for thrilling finish
Pak vs Australia 3rd Test set for thrilling finish
FinMin seeks to tighten crypto taxation norms
FinMin seeks to tighten crypto taxation norms
'Govt can verify 5% Covid ex-gratia claims in states'
'Govt can verify 5% Covid ex-gratia claims in states'

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Adapting on slowing pitches key to IPL success

Adapting on slowing pitches key to IPL success

BYJU'S named a sponsor of Qatar World Cup

BYJU'S named a sponsor of Qatar World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances