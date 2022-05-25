News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » UK govt gives nod for Chelsea sale to Boehly-led consortium

UK govt gives nod for Chelsea sale to Boehly-led consortium

May 25, 2022 16:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fans outside the stadium before the match

IMAGE: Fans outside the stadium before the match. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Action Images via Reuters

The British government has issued a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital, sports minister Nadine Dorries said on Wednesday.

Current owner Roman Abramovich is subject to sanctions by the British government. He put the London club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

 

"We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals," Dorries said on Twitter.

"Given the sanctions we placed on those linked to Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the long-term future of the club can only be secured under a new owner."

On Tuesday the consortium, which agreed terms to acquire Chelsea for 4.25 billion pounds ($5.33 billion) earlier this month, passed the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test.

Chelsea had been operating under a government license since Abramovich's assets were frozen in March and it was set to expire on May 31.

The club had earlier confirmed that all proceeds from the sale will be donated to charitable causes by Abramovich.

"We are now satisfied that the full proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual," said a government spokesperson.

"We will now begin the process of ensuring the proceeds of the sale are used for humanitarian causes in Ukraine, supporting victims of the war."

The completion of the sale will allow Chelsea to renew transfer activity as well as permit players to sign new contracts, which was prohibited as part of the sanctions imposed.

Only season ticket holders could earlier attend home matches, while the government also announced a ban on merchandise sales.

Groups led by Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca and former British Airways chairman Martin Broughton were eliminated from the bidding process, and a consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family pulled out of the running.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
NBA Coach Weeps Over Texas Killings
NBA Coach Weeps Over Texas Killings
PIX: India Honours World Champion Nikhat
PIX: India Honours World Champion Nikhat
Third seed Badosa enjoys quick start at Rolland Garros
Third seed Badosa enjoys quick start at Rolland Garros
Fast-track court to hear Gyanvapi Shivling worship plea
Fast-track court to hear Gyanvapi Shivling worship plea
Ahsaas Channa Gives Sari A Fun Spin
Ahsaas Channa Gives Sari A Fun Spin
10 Asanas To Reduce Belly Fat
10 Asanas To Reduce Belly Fat
3 Pakistani terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter
3 Pakistani terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Premier League approves proposed takeover of Chelsea

Premier League approves proposed takeover of Chelsea

'I have to be at school at 8.45 AM, now it is 2 AM!'

'I have to be at school at 8.45 AM, now it is 2 AM!'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances