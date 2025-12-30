HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » UK boxer Anthony Joshua injured in Nigeria car crash

UK boxer Anthony Joshua injured in Nigeria car crash

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2025 09:19 IST

x

Joshua had been taken to a hospital for checks and treatment. He was stable and would remain under observation.

In this picture obtained from social media, former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua looks on as he gets on a vehicle following a car accident, near Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria on Monday, December 29, 2025.

IMAGE: In this picture obtained from social media, former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua looks on as he gets on a vehicle following a car accident, near Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria on Monday, December 29, 2025. . Photograph: Sodiq Ayo/via Reuters

British former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State that killed two of his close friends, promoter Matchroom Boxing said on Monday.

Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when the vehicle he was in collided with another car, Ogun State Police Command said. The cause of the accident was being investigated, they added.

 

Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps said five men had been involved in the accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Joshua suffered minor injuries, two people lost their lives and two walked away unhurt, the FRSC said.

"With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, have tragically passed away," Matchroom Boxing said in a statement.

It confirmed that Joshua had been taken to a hospital for checks and treatment. He was stable and would remain under observation, it added.

President Bola Tinubu expressed sympathy to Joshua and the families of the victims, calling the incident a "tragic accident."

The FRSC said preliminary findings suggest the vehicle was likely speeding when it lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck parked by the roadside.

Anthony Joshua during his fight against Jake Paul on December 19, 2025

IMAGE: Anthony Joshua during his fight against Jake Paul on December 19, 2025. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

"The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways," the FRSC said on X.

Officials have not said who was driving the car in which Joshua was travelling.

Joshua could not immediately be reached for comment.

Joshua, who is the son of British-Nigerian parents, was born in Britain and attended a boarding school in Ikenne, Nigeria, before returning to Britain at age 12.

The accident occurred just over a week after he knocked out American social media star Jake Paul in the sixth round of a bout in Miami.

Paul expressed his condolences in a X post on Monday, saying he was "praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today's unfortunate accident."

Joshua was returning to the ring after a 15-month layoff. He is expected to fight long-time rival and fellow Briton Tyson Fury in 2026.

Share:

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi hails Erigaisi, Humpy on bronze wins in Doha
PM Modi hails Erigaisi, Humpy on bronze wins in Doha
Lalit Modi issues apology for controversial remark
Lalit Modi issues apology for controversial remark
Does Dhoni Smoke?
Does Dhoni Smoke?
In-form Kohli to play 3rd Vijay Hazare Trophy match
In-form Kohli to play 3rd Vijay Hazare Trophy match
Why Shastri should be England's next head coach
Why Shastri should be England's next head coach

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes For A Middle Eastern Feast

webstory image 2

12 Pioneering Ladies Who Led The Way

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

VIDEOS

4 Dead, 9 Injured After Mumbai's BEST Bus Crashes Into Pedestrians3:14

4 Dead, 9 Injured After Mumbai's BEST Bus Crashes Into...

BSF On High Alert Along International Border In J-K Ahead Of New Year3:13

BSF On High Alert Along International Border In J-K Ahead...

Palak Muchhal spotted at Mumbai airport0:48

Palak Muchhal spotted at Mumbai airport

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO