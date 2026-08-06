Ugandan footballer David Owori dies after assault in Kampala

Ugandan football captain David Owori, a revered leader for SC Villa and the national team, tragically died after a fatal assault in Kampala, sparking widespread outrage over the city's rampant crime.

IMAGE: Ugandan football David Owori, who was critically injured, was found unconscious by passers-by, who took him to a nearby hospital. Photograph: Kind courtesy SC Villa/X

Key Points David Owori, 28, captain of SC Villa and a Uganda international, died after an assault in Kampala.

He was found unconscious by passers-by and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations described Owori as a leader and inspiration, both for his club and the national team.

Owori's death has sparked outrage among Ugandans, who condemned the authorities' inability to tackle rampant crime in the capital.

This incident follows the death of rugby player Sydney Gongodyo in June, who was also assaulted in Kampala.

Uganda international David Owori, captain of one of the country's biggest soccer clubs, has died after an assault in the capital Kampala, police said.

Owori, 28, captain of SC Villa, was critically injured by unidentified assailants in a suburb of Kampala on Tuesday, police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said. He was found unconscious by passers-by, who took him to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to another hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Kawala said.

Tributes and Public Outcry

"David was not just a footballer. He was both a leader and an inspiration to a generation. As Captain of SC Villa, he led with courage, humility and passion. In the Uganda Cranes jersey, he carried the hopes of a nation," the Federation of Uganda Football Associations said in a statement.

Crime is rampant in the capital of the East African country and many Ugandans expressed outrage at his death on X. They also condemned what some said was the inability of the authorities to tackle crime.

Rising Concerns Over Public Safety

Owori's death follows that of another popular sports personality in June. Rugby player Sydney Gongodyo died after he was assaulted by a mob in Kampala after he was apparently mistaken for a thief, according to police.

"Sadly, Ugandan sport has been hit with many such tragedies lately, and we hope for justice and a lasting solution," the state-run National Council of Sports Uganda said. Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa asked authorities to address the wider security challenges in the country, according to a statement on parliament's website.