Chelangat, Kibet Target Ugandan Double At TCS World 10K

Ugandan runners Sarah Chelangat and Harbert Kibet are set to make a splash at the TCS World 10K in Bengaluru, aiming for a dominant performance in the prestigious road race.

Key Points Sarah Chelangat aims to defend her title at the TCS World 10K, seeking to improve her previous winning time.

Harbert Kibet is a strong contender for the men's title, boosted by his impressive 10K win in Castellon.

Brenda Jepchirchir and Fantaye Belayneh pose significant challenges to Chelangat in the women's race.

Rodrigue Kwizera, the 2023 runner-up, is determined to break the course record at the Bengaluru 10K.

The TCS World 10K in Bengaluru is a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race attracting top international athletes.

Defending champion Sarah Chelangat and Harbert Kibet aim to make an Ugandan double by winning the women's and men's titles respectively in the 18th edition of the TCS World 10K, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, here on Sunday.

Sarah was not fully fit when she won the title last year but she is without any injury this time, looking to better her 2025 winning time of 31 minutes 7 seconds.

"I am feeling fully fit when compared to last year. I won the 2025 title despite a back injury. I recovered fast and am ready to clock a better time to retain my crown," Sarah said ay the customary pre-race press conference.

Key Contenders At The TCS World 10K

The 24-year-old Sarah is a double gold medalist in the 2018 Youth Olympics and a 2024 Paris Olympics finalist in 10,000m.

Kenyan Brenda Jepchirchir and Ethiopia's Fantaye Belayneh would be the main challengers to Sarah in the women's race.

Brenda had two fantastic 10K wins earlier this year, including a career-best 29:25 in Valencia in January.

"Yeah, it is (10K) my favorite distance, I am training in Nakuru currently and pleased with my shape coming into the race. After this race, I want to focus on the 5K Road as well. I am not sure if I will run on track over the summer. However, I might aim for the Commonwealth Games," said Brenda.

The 25-year-old Belayneh, a 5000m World Championships finalist in Tokyo, had been focusing on the half-marathon for quite some time. She has a 10K personal best of 30 minutes and hopes to run faster if the weather is pleasant on Sunday.

Harbert Kibet's Journey To Becoming A Top Runner

For Kibet, running is a part of his daily life. He had to haul himself with a load of books on his backpack to commute between his home and the school, covering about 20 km every day, right from his primary school, which increased his endurance level to that of a world-class runner.

Earlier this year, Kibet won the 10K in the Spanish town of Castellon with a fantastic time of 26:39, which is almost a minute faster than the Bengaluru World 10K event record for men, which also makes him a hot favourite to capture the men's title this year.

Kibet already represented his country at the 2024 World U20 Championships in Lima and at last year's World Championships in Tokyo.

Other Athletes To Watch

He is eager to make the Ugandan team once again in this year's Commonwealth Games and the LA Olympics two years from now. The young Ugandan is all set to take on much more experienced runners from his neighbouring countries in Bengaluru.

"I am in good shape and eagerly looking forward to winning the race on Sunday", Kibet said.

Rodrigue Kwizera (26) from Burundi is another athlete to watch in the men's race. Running over a dozen 10K races, Kwizera set national records in road events from 5K to half-marathon. His superfast 58:16 victory in the Prague half-marathon makes him another strong contender in Bengaluru.

Kwizera, the 2023 runner-up, said, "My body is in very good shape. I've been training hard and have been waiting to come back to Bengaluru. On Sunday, I want to go for a course record."

Ethiopian Gemechu Dida, another 26-year-old 10K runner with a personal best of 26:54, returns to Bengaluru after three years. An eighth-place finisher in 2023, Dida won two silver medals in the 10,000m at the African Games and Championships, both held in 2024, and is a bit worried about the hot weather.

"I am not used to it being as hot as it is right now. But I think since we are starting early in the morning, it could be good. I am preparing for the half-marathon in Valencia. But mainly my focus is that I want to be very fast in any event," he said.

Meanwhile, some celebrities such as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are also expected to run the race on Sunday.