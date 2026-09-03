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UEFA launches disciplinary proceedings against Fenerbahce's Guendouzi, Greenwood

September 03, 2026 18:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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UEFA has launched disciplinary proceedings against Fenerbahce's Matteo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood following allegations of provocative gestures towards Olympique Lyonnais supporters during a Champions League playoff match, an incident that escalated into a brawl.

Matteo Guendouzi made provocative gestures

IMAGE: Fenerbahce's Matteo Guendouzi made provocative gestures towards Olympique Lyonnais supporters during a Champions League playoff match on August 27, 2026. Photograph: X

Key Points

  • UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Fenerbahce players Matteo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood.
  • A brawl ensued as Guendouzi left the pitch following Fenerbahce's 2-1 victory.
  • Fenerbahce stated they will present defences to UEFA to protect their players' and club's rights.
  • Fenerbahce advanced to the Champions League league phase with a 3-2 aggregate win.
 

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Fenerbahce's Matteo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood following the second leg of a Champions League playoff match at Olympique Lyonnais, the Turkish club said on Thursday.

Allegations and Club Response

French midfielder Guendouzi and English forward Greenwood allegedly made provocative gestures toward the Lyon supporters, which was followed by a brawl as Guendouzi left the pitch, following Fenerbahce's 2-1 win last month. "Our club will present the necessary defences before the relevant UEFA bodies in order to protect the rights and interests of our players and Fenerbahce during this process," the Turkish outfit added in a statement.

Ongoing Scrutiny

Fenerbahce said they are also under scrutiny. "Everything from that match is still with the disciplinary body," a UEFA spokesperson said. Fenerbahce progressed to the league phase of the Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Source: REUTERS
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FenerbahceMatteo GuendouziUEFAGreenwoodOlympique Lyonnais

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