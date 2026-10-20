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UEFA presses FIFA's Infantino for answers on governance, FFE project

October 20, 2026 16:53 IST 3 Minutes Read
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UEFA has intensified its scrutiny of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, demanding urgent answers regarding his presidency, particularly concerning the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project and the FIFA Peace Prize, setting a November 2 deadline for a response.

UEFA has previously called for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's resignation over the now-abandoned FFE project, which proposed selling a stake in FIFA's commercial interests to private investors.

IMAGE: UEFA has previously called for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's resignation over the now-abandoned FFE project, which proposed selling a stake in FIFA's commercial interests to private investors. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points

  • UEFA has sent a letter to FIFA demanding answers from President Gianni Infantino on his presidency, including the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project and the FIFA Peace Prize.
  • The European football body has set a deadline of November 2 for FIFA to respond to its 42 questions across 12 topics.
  • Infantino, who is up for re-election in March 2027, had apologised to the FIFA Council and invited written questions, but UEFA insists on immediate answers.
  • The letter from UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis states that the questions cannot be deferred until the next FIFA Council meeting on December 16.
 

UEFA has sent a letter to FIFA seeking answers about Gianni Infantino's presidency, including questions over the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project and the FIFA Peace Prize, by November 2, British media reported on Monday.

UEFA's Stance on Infantino's Governance

UEFA has led calls for Infantino to resign since he proposed the now-abandoned FFE project, which involved creating a company to run the commercial interests of FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, and selling a minority stake to private investors.

The 56-year-old, who is up for reelection next year, apologised to the FIFA Council last week and told attendees to submit any questions they had about his governance in writing so he could answer them at the next meeting on December 16.

Demand for Immediate Responses

However, Sky Sports and other British media reported on Monday that UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis had written to his FIFA counterpart Mattias Grafstrom seeking a swift response to 42 questions covering 12 topics. "These questions require answers now," Theodoridis wrote. "They cannot be deferred until the next meeting of the FIFA Council - nor can future governance reforms substitute for scrutiny of decisions already taken and accountability for them."

Reuters has not seen a copy of the letter. UEFA and FIFA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Infantino will stand for reelection in March 2027, with a November 18 deadline looming for potential candidates to submit their nominations.

Source: REUTERS
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