European Football Stakeholders Unite Against Blanket Away-Fan Bans

European football's major stakeholders, including UEFA, clubs, leagues, and fan organisations, have collectively endorsed a policy to curb blanket away-fan bans, emphasising that punitive measures should target individual misconduct rather than entire groups of travelling supporters.

IMAGE: A Dutch league match between SC Cambuur and Feyenoord was marred by fan violence as visiting supporters threw fireworks, injuring five Cambuur fans and prompting a full investigation by authorities (Image used for representational purposes). Photograph: Kind courtesy Harm Weistra/X

Key Points European football stakeholders, including UEFA, have united to advocate for curbs on blanket away-fan bans.

The collective stance argues that travelling supporters are crucial to the game and should not be penalised for the actions of a few.

Measures to prevent violence should focus on individual culprits rather than imposing collective punishment on all supporters.

Blanket bans should not be a routine response and only considered when less restrictive measures cannot address serious public safety risks.

European football stakeholders have joined forces to back curbs on blanket away-fan bans, arguing that travelling supporters are a vital part of the game and should not be punished for the actions of a minority.

Focus on Individual Accountability

The position, adopted by Europe's football governing body UEFA, European Football Clubs, Football Supporters Europe and European League, followed discussions at UEFA's Safety and Security Conference in Madrid last week on away supporters and the use of collective bans.

"Measures aimed at preventing violence, disorder or other forms of misconduct should focus on the individuals responsible rather than on groups of supporters as a whole," the stakeholders said in the statement.

When to Consider Bans

Collective bans should not become a routine response to safety or security concerns and should only be considered when documented evidence shows no less restrictive measures can address serious risks to public safety or public order, they added.