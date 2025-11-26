PIX: Chelsea rout Barcelona, Leverkusen stun Manchester City

A round-up of Tuesday's action in the UEFA Champions League.

IMAGE: 18-year-old Estevao scores Chelsea's second goal with a piledriver during the UEFA Champions League match against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, London, on Tuesday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Chelsea rolled back the years with an imperious Champions League performance on Tuesday, sweeping aside a toothless Barcelona 3-0 to take a hefty step towards securing an automatic qualifying place and leaving the Spaniards fighting to avoid a play-off.

After an early own goal and a red card for Barcelona’s captain Ronald Araujo at the end of the first half, teenager Estevao smashed in a fabulous second and Liam Delap got the third, and the Londoners also had three goals ruled out.

It was like the old days at Stamford Bridge, when taking on and beating the cream of Europe was the norm, as Chelsea made all the running, passing crisply and constantly probing down both flanks.

Not for Barcelona, though, who were the palest shadow of the sides who used to keep possession with such ease before relentlessly carving out opportunities. On Tuesday they barely held the ball for three passes, let alone built any sustained pressure.

Their defence too looked ragged and they were saved only by the officials as Enzo Fernandez had a goal ruled out for handball after five minutes and another for offside.

Barcelona’s sole chance of the night fell to Ferran Torres after six minutes, but he blazed wide with the goal gaping.

Chelsea’s pressure eventually paid off after 27 minutes when Marc Cucurella crossed low from the right and, as two defenders tried to block Pedro Neto’s effort, Jules Kounde instead poked the ball into his own net.

Things got even better for Chelsea when Araujo was sent off for a second yellow after a clumsy trip on Cucurella a minute before the break.

IMAGE: Estevao celebrates scoring. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Chelsea, unrecognisable from the team who laboured to a 2-2 draw at Qarabag in their last Champions League outing, continued to control the game and suffered a third disallowed goal by substitute Andrey Santos - ruled out for offside in the build-up five minutes after the restart.

Again, though, it was a brief respite for Barcelona as Estevao took centre stage, driving past two tackles before unleashing an absolute piledriver from a tight angle into the roof of the net.

As one 18-year-old starlet took the adulation of the crowd, Barcelona’s version, Lamine Yamal, cut a forlorn figure, unable to make any impact before being hauled off 12 minutes from time.

Delap then got in on the action, tucking home a Fernandez cross after 73 minutes for his first goal of the season, as everything came up roses for Chelsea.

The victory hoists them provisionally into the top eight automatic qualifying slots, and well-placed with games against Pafos, Atalanta and Napoli to come.

Barcelona, who started the day level with the Londoners, now face a real fight to avoid the playoffs and will need to gain plenty of points from their remaining fixtures against Eintracht Frankfurt, Slavia Prague and FC Copenhagen.

Manchester City's unbeaten home streak ends

IMAGE: Alex Grimaldo celebrates putting Bayer Leverkusen ahead in the match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Manchester City suffered a rare Champions League defeat at the Etihad Stadium as Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen claimed a stunning 2-0 victory to end the hosts' 23-game unbeaten home run in the competition's group or league stage.

The loss spoiled Pep Guardiola's 100th Champions League match as City manager and left the Premier League side provisionally sixth on 10 points after five games. Alejandro Grimaldo and Patrik Schick scored for Leverkusen, who are 13th.

Guardiola rested most of his regular starters for the first half with 10 changes to his team and the risky move backfired.

Leverkusen struck in the 23rd minute on the counter-attack when Malik Tillman sent in a cross that Christian Kofane held up in the penalty area for Grimaldo to fire home.

Guardiola sent on reinforcements to start the second half in Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Nico O'Reilly, but it did not stop the visitors doubling their lead in the 54th minute with a glancing Schick header over a lunging Nathan Ake and past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper James Trafford.

IMAGE: Patrik Schick scores Bayer Leverkusen's second goal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

City's scoring machine Erling Haaland entered the game in the 65th minute to a standing ovation.

But while he was in the thick of the action, there were no late-game heroics with Mark Flekken making a brave stop from the big Norwegian's best chance, a one-on-one with the keeper after running onto a through ball from Foden.

City had been keen to make amends for their 2-1 Premier League loss at Newcastle United on Saturday, but it was not to be and Flekken was a big reason why.

The Dutchman also made brilliant saves to deny Ake and Tijjani Reijnders as City peppered the visitors' goal with 20 attempts, including seven on target to Leverkusen's two.

City had not lost at home in the Champions League group stage since a shock 2-1 defeat by Lyon in September 2018.