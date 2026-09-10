PIX: Barcelona Rout Feyenoord 5-1; Stuttgart's Demirovic Scores Hat-trick

Barcelona kicked off their Champions League campaign with a commanding 5-1 victory over Feyenoord, highlighted by captain Raphinha's impressive brace and strong performances from Karim Adeyemi, Lamine Yamal, and Gabriel Jesus.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Feyenoord in their UEFA Champions League match at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Barcelona, led by captain Raphinha's two goals, secured a dominant 5-1 victory against Feyenoord in their Champions League opener.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the third minute and added his second in the 57th, with Karim Adeyemi, Lamine Yamal, and Gabriel Jesus also finding the net for Barcelona.

In another Champions League fixture, Ermedin Demirovic scored a first-half hat-trick to power VfB Stuttgart to a 3-1 win over Viking Stavanger.

Feyenoord managed a consolation goal through Sem Steijn, while Viking Stavanger briefly equalised against Stuttgart.

Upcoming Champions League fixtures include holders Paris St Germain facing Slovan Bratislava and last season's runners-up Arsenal playing Napoli.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona captain Raphinha scored twice as his side thrashed Feyenoord 5-1 in their opening Champions League fixture on Wednesday, while Ermedin Demirovic struck a 12-minute first-half hat-trick to give VfB Stuttgart a 3-1 victory over Viking Stavanger.

Barcelona's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Anthony Gordon and Joao Cancelo. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona made a flying start in torrential rain in the Catalan capital, as Raphinha left two defenders sprawling before finishing with a left-footed flourish in the third minute. Karim Adeyemi put Barca 2-0 ahead with a curling effort in the 22nd minute and Raphinha grabbed his second from a defence-splitting pass by Pedri in the 57th minute.

Lamine Yamal added the fourth in the 77th minute, firing a free kick through a gap in the Feyenoord wall from the edge of the box. Feyenoord's consolation goal came in the 82nd minute as Sem Steijn sneaked in behind the defence to score, but Gabriel Jesus came on and netted with his first touch, glancing a header backwards into the net.

Stuttgart's Hat-Trick Hero

IMAGE: VfB Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic scores their third goal to complete a hat-trick against Viking at MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany. Photograph: Robin Rudel/Reuters

In Stuttgart, Demirovic opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a touch at the near post, but Viking, making their first appearance in the Champions League group phase, were level two minutes later when Zlatko Tripic finished a swift counter-attack with his left foot. Demirovic quickly re-established the lead in the 26th minute and then completed the hat-trick with a hooked volley six minutes later.

Upcoming Champions League Fixtures

Later on Wednesday, holders Paris St Germain begin the defence of their title against Slovan Bratislava from Slovakia while last season's runners-up Arsenal are at Napoli. Liverpool host Atletico Madrid while Galatasaray visit Portuguese side Sporting.