Mbappe 'tricks' in Real Madrid's big win; Liverpool shocked

Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Marseille score resounding victories on goals-filled night in the UEFA Champions League.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe led Real Madrid’s rout of Kairat Almaty in the Champions League match in Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Photograph: Borja Suarez/Reuters

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as 15-time European champions Real Madrid trounced Kairat Almaty 5-0 in Kazakhstan, and Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Galatasaray in Istanbul, in the Champions League on Tuesday.

There were also easy victories for Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Marseille.

Atletico scored a 5-1 win over Frankfurt at the Estadio Metropolitano, Bayern trounced Pafos by a similar scoreline, Inter whipped Slavia Praha 3-0 and Marseille beat Ajax 4-0.

In other matches of the night, Atalanta came from behind to beat Club Brugge 2-1, Chelsea beat Benfica 1-0 and Atalanta prevailed over Club Brugge 2-1.

Real Madrid, who traveled nearly 4,000 miles for the fixture to Kazakh city -- Kairat's first home match in the competition -- had things their way after Mbappe opened the scoring from a penalty in the 25th minute following goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza harsh tackle on Franco Mastantuono.

Shortly after half-time, the French international made it 2-0. Courtois caught the Kairat defense out with a long clearance and Mbappe clobbed the ball over Kalmurza in the 52nd minute for his second goal.

He completed his hat-trick 17 minutes from time with a powerful strike.

Madrid added two more goals late on through Eduardo Camavinga's deft header and Brahim Díaz's low drive in stoppage time.

Victor Osimhen earned Galatasaray their first Champions League home win in seven years in Istanbul.

After defender Ismail Jakobs denied Cody Gakpo on the line, the hosts took the lead in the 16th minute, Osimhen calmly slotting from the penalty spot after Dominik Szoboszlai was adjudged to have fouled Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Ugurcan Çakır thwarted Hugo Ekitike's clever backheel after the break and that was the closest the visitors came to levelling as Galatasaray held on.

Bayern had it easy against Pafos after a scintillating first-half display. Harry Kane opened the scoring with an angled low strike and Raphael Guerreiro doubled the lead with a deft finish.

Nicolas Jackson then opened his Bayern account thanks to a crisp effort, before Kane somehow squeezed the ball inside the upright.

Mislav Orsic's sublime shot cut the deficit on the stroke of half-time before Michael Olise restored the four-goal lead by firing into the roof of the net midway through the second period.

Jose Mourinho’s latest return to Chelsea ended in defeat as Richard Ríos's own goal settled a game of few clear-cut chances.

The decisive moment came from Alejandro Garnacho's low cross after 18 minutes but the hosts – without the sidelined Cole Palmer – then struggled to kill the game off.

Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin saved from both Tyrique George and substitute Estevao Willian but Enzo Maresca's side had done enough for the points, even after a stoppage-time red card for striker Joao Pedro.