HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'Mbappe can reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level'

'Mbappe can reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level'

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2025 07:10 IST

x

'He has the quality to reach his numbers, but he has to work, because Cristiano set the bar very high, but he is so excited to play here, he can reach Cristiano's level,' says Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid's hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe celebrates after the Champions League Knock-out phase play-off second leg match against Manchester City while holding the match ball, at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe celebrates after the Champions League Knock-out phase play-off second leg against Manchester City while holding the match ball, at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on his striker Kylian Mbappe after he scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday that took the Champions League holders into the last 16.

Ancelotti said Mbappe had the potential to reach the same level as club great Cristiano Ronaldo, who is Real's all-time leading scorer with 451 goals in 438 games for the 15-times Champions League winners.

 

"He has the quality to reach his numbers, but he has to work, because Cristiano set the bar very high, but he is so excited to play here, he can reach Cristiano's level," Ancelotti told a press conference.

"Everyone was waiting for this hat-trick from him and it has finally arrived. But Mbappe is not the only one, we have many players who make a difference. And they make a difference with their collective work above their individual quality which is remarkable."

Kylian Mbappe gets a hug from Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti after being substituted during the match.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe gets a hug from Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti after being substituted during the match. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Ancelotti lamented that his side had to go through the pain of the knock-out round but said that they were to blame after a slow start to the campaign that caused them to finish outside the top eight in the league standings

The holders will face Bayer Leverkusen or city rivals Atletico Madrid, depending on Friday's draw, as they seek a record-extending 16th title.

"It's not positive at all having to go through the knock-out because we had to play 10 games to get to the last 16," Ancelotti said.

"We're not coming out of a difficult period, we're entering one because this is when the real season starts. There is no way to stop, to rest. But on an emotional level, sure, this tie has been good for us. Let's keep rolling."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Babar's 'Tortoise' Knock Sparks Outrage
Babar's 'Tortoise' Knock Sparks Outrage
PIX: Mbappe 'trick' sinks Man City; Real Madrid through
PIX: Mbappe 'trick' sinks Man City; Real Madrid through
EPL: Liverpool held by Villa but go eight points clear
EPL: Liverpool held by Villa but go eight points clear
'Mumbai Cricket Was His Life'
'Mumbai Cricket Was His Life'
How many brands does Dada promote?
How many brands does Dada promote?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

7 Warning Signs Of Kidney Disease

VIDEOS

Watch: Ukraine 'destroys' Russia's S-350 air defence system0:40

Watch: Ukraine 'destroys' Russia's S-350 air defence system

Army Chief busts Pakistan's Kashmir narrative with classic Dev Anand's film twist3:30

Army Chief busts Pakistan's Kashmir narrative with...

BJP picks first-time MLA Rekha Gupta as Delhi's new chief minister2:28

BJP picks first-time MLA Rekha Gupta as Delhi's new chief...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD