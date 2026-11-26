Lille registered a memorable 2-1 Champions League victory against a Bayern Munich side missing the injured Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Neuer.

IMAGE: Luis Suarez scores Sporting CP's second goal with an overhead kick during the UEFA Champions League match against Manchester United at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Key Points Defending champions Paris St Germain battled to a 2-2 draw with high-flying Serie A side AS Roma.

Liverpool eased to a 3-0 victory at Club Brugge.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United drew 2-2 at Sporting CP in Lisbon.

Davide Ancelotti once questioned whether he was ready to join his father Carlo's coaching staff at Bayern Munich. On Wednesday, a decade after taking that first step into senior management, he masterminded Lille's 2-1 Champions League victory over the German side.



Injury-hit Bayern took the lead through Dayot Upamecano's 15th-minute header and appeared on course for a routine win.



But Lille responded after the break, Ayase Ueda equalising in the 62nd minute before Aleksandar Pavlovic turned the ball into his own net three minutes later.



"It's symbolic because it's Bayern, because it was a very important match for us. There's magic in this competition, and you have to believe in it," Lille captain Benjamin Andre said.

IMAGE: Lille's Olivier Giroud celebrates after winning the match against Bayern. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

The comeback gave Lille a first win in the league phase and a memorable night for their 37-year-old coach, whose spell at Bayern was shaped by the challenge of being known as Carlo Ancelotti’s son.



Davide was 27 when he became an assistant coach at Bayern in 2016 and took on greater responsibility the following January after Paul Clement left to manage Swansea City.

"I wasn't ready, but my father told me I was," he recalled.

IMAGE: Lille's Ethan Mbappe hits the post before Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlovic scored an own goal. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

The role placed him alongside senior players including Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and Manuel Neuer, who were older than him.



On Wednesday, Ancelotti faced his former club with a team of his own and delivered a landmark victory, albeit against a Bayern side missing the injured Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Neuer.

PSG Held By Roma

IMAGE: Donyell Malen scores AS Roma's second goal from the penalty spot past Paris St Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Defending champions Paris St Germain were also depleted, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue among those absent, as they battled to a 2-2 draw with high-flying Serie A side AS Roma.



A giant tifo spread across the Auteuil stand before kickoff, depicting a towering gladiator in PSG’s blue, red and white colours, spear raised and shield held high over a subdued opponent in Roma's red and yellow.



Roma, however, drew first blood in a tense encounter in the Parisian drizzle through Mario Hermoso, only for Illia Zabarnyi to head home the equaliser and substitute Ousmane Dembele to put the hosts ahead with a penalty.

Liverpool Win, Man United Held

IMAGE: Alexander Isak scores Liverpool's third goal against Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruge. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Roma grabbed a deserved point thanks to a Donyell Malen penalty, meaning PSG surrendered top spot in the table to Real Madrid, who have a perfect 15 points.



Elsewhere, Liverpool eased to a 3-0 victory at Club Brugge.



Bruno Fernandes, who had criticised former Manchester United boss Michael Carrick, scored twice as United drew 2-2 at Sporting, easing some of the pressure on new manager Mauricio Pochettino following their humbling defeat by Liverpool.

Gordon double helps Barcelona cruise past Sabah 4-1

IMAGE: Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring Barcelona's first goal with team-mates during the Champions League match against Sabah at Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Photograph: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters

Anthony Gordon scored twice as Barcelona cruised to a 4-1 victory at Sabah in the Champions League on Wednesday, maintaining Hansi Flick's side's push for a top-eight finish with their fourth victory from five league-phase matches.



Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus also struck in the space of five second-half minutes for the Spanish giants, who are fourth in Europe's elite club competition while Azerbaijani minnows Sabah are 32nd.



Barcelona had been frustrated for periods in the first half before Adeyemi, filling in on the right wing for the injured Lamine Yamal, delivered a cross that goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov could only palm to the edge of the six-yard box and Gordon tapped home from close range.



Six minutes after the restart, Pokatilov parried a Jesus effort straight into Gordon's path and the England forward made no mistake.



Adeyemi then scored himself in the 55th minute before Jesus added a fourth five minutes later as Barcelona's superior quality began to tell.



Sabah briefly lifted the crowd at the Baku Olympic Stadium when Joy-Lance Mickels found the net after the hour mark.



"Especially in the second half, we controlled the game and also scored these goals, the intensity was good, and so I was happy with that," said Flick, who rotated his squad to rest several key players. "Three points here, it's important, but it's always not easy these games."

With goal difference potentially decisive in the race for direct qualification to the last 16, Barcelona continued to press until the final whistle without adding to their tally.



Flick left Lamine out of the travelling squad due to an ankle injury.