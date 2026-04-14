Barcelona's VAR Protest Rejected Ahead of Atletico Second Leg

UEFA rejects Barcelona's complaint over a controversial refereeing decision in their Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, ruling the protest inadmissible ahead of the second leg.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi is shown a red card by referee Istvan Kovacs during their UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg match against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain on April 8, 2026. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points UEFA dismissed FC Barcelona’s complaint as inadmissible.

Protest related to a penalty appeal during the 2-0 defeat to Atlético de Madrid.

Incident involved goalkeeper Juan Musso and defender Marc Pubill inside the six-yard box.

Referee Istvan Kovacs allowed play to continue; VAR did not intervene.

UEFA has rejected Barcelona's complaint over the officiating in their 2-0 home defeat by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, the governing body said on Tuesday.

Barcelona appealed for a penalty after Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso appeared to have put the ball back into play from a goal kick before defender Marc Pubill handled it inside the six-yard area to retake it.

Referee Istvan Kovacs waved play on and the VAR team did not summon him to the monitor.

Barcelona launched an official complaint on Thursday, but UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body deemed the complaint to be inadmissible.

"Following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg played on Wednesday 8 April 2026 between FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona filed a protest relating to a referee decision. On 13 April 2026, the UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body declared the protest to be inadmissible," UEFA said in a statement.

Barcelona and Atletico meet in the second leg later on Tuesday.