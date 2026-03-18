Champions League: Arsenal storm into quarters; PSG crush Chelsea, Sporting sink Bodo/Glimt

Eze stunner helps Arsenal past Leverkusen into last eight

IMAGE: Arsenal's players celebrate after Eberechi Eze scored the first goal against Bayer Leverkusen at Emirates Stadium, London. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Arsenal were hugely impressive as they swept into the last eight where they will face Portuguese side Sporting.

Defending champions PSG registered a crushing 8-2 aggregate last-16 victory against Chelsea.

Sporting staged a stunning comeback, thrashing Bodo/Glimt's 5-0 after extra time to reach the quarter-finals with a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze opened his Champions League account with a stunning goal as his team outclassed Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 at home to reach the quarter-finals with a 3-1 aggregate victory on Tuesday.



Leverkusen somehow weathered a barrage of Arsenal pressure in the opening half an hour with keeper Janis Blaswich outstanding until Eze's thunderbolt from outside the area in the 37th minute put them in control of an awkward last-16 tie.



The tireless Declan Rice made it 2-0 just past the hour mark with a precise low finish and Leverkusen, who ended Arsenal's 100% record in this season's competition when they had the better of a 1-1 draw in last week's first leg, never really threatened a comeback.

IMAGE: Eberechi Eze turned sweetly and lashed a ferocious dipping shot from 25 metres to score Arsenal's first goal. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been criticised for their efficient rather than flamboyant style at times this season, but they were hugely impressive as they swept into the last eight where they will face Portuguese side Sporting.



"I don't know if I could dream of scoring a goal like that," 60 million pounds summer signing Eze, who had failed to score in his first eight Champions League appearances, said.



"It's a special goal, for sure I'm going to remember it for a long time, hopefully it's the first of many in the Champions League for me. I could be watching this one for a long time."



The spring days are warming up in north London and the whiff of silverware is in the air as relentless Arsenal's outstanding season comes to the boil.



Manager Mikel Arteta's main preoccupation has been the Premier League title race, which his side now lead by nine points as they seek a first English crown since 2004.



But should they win Sunday's League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley, the hitherto hushed talk of a potential quadruple will suddenly not seem quite so outlandish.



There is still an awfully long way to go but there is a laser-focus about Arteta's team at present and it was again on show against Leverkusen on Tuesday.



A week after being a touch fortunate to emerge from the Rhineland with a draw, Arsenal produced one of their most dominant attacking displays with 21 goal attempts.



By the time Eze took Leandro Trossard's pass with his back to goal, turned sweetly and lashed a ferocious dipping shot from 25 metres that rocketed past helpless visiting keeper Blaswich, Arsenal had already racked up 10 efforts on goal.

IMAGE: Declan Rice scores Arsenal's second goal. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

Gabriel threatened twice with headers from trademark corners and Blaswich performed wonders to twice deny Trossard and also beat away a free kick by Rice.



After some recent nervy displays at home, this was Arsenal cutting loose, at least before halftime.



Kicking towards their vociferous fans in the second half, Leverkusen stepped up a gear and began to make some inroads, without really threatening David Raya's goal.



It was Arsenal who had the cutting edge though and they gave themselves breathing space in the 63rd minute when Rice burst onto a poor clearance, took a silky touch, and drilled a low shot unerringly past Blaswich.



Arsenal stepped off the gas after that but easily contained Leverkusen whose best chance came late on when Raya made a superb save from Christian Kofane's side-footed effort.



As well as being clear leaders in the Premier League and in the League Cup final, Arteta's team are also in the FA Cup quarter-finals and have now reached the business end of Europe's elite competition with few teams relishing meeting them.



"I'm shattered, it's non-stop," Rice said. "We're in all the competitions still so it's been every three days since October. We find ways to win and it's all good."

PSG crush Chelsea to storm into quarters

IMAGE: Senny Mayulu scores PSG's third goal against Chelsea. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge /Reuters

Defending champions Paris St Germain humbled Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, laying down the gauntlet for European challengers with a crushing 8-2 aggregate last-16 victory in the Champions League.



The French side, playing with Gallic brio, took six minutes to open their account when first-leg substitute hero Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a third goal to his tally in the tie, pouncing on an all too familiar Chelsea defensive blunder, this time by Mamadou Sarr.



It was the Georgian's arrival on the pitch in Paris a week ago that heralded Chelsea's Champions League demise when they conceded three goals in a whirlwind last 15 minutes to put the tie out of reach.



On Tuesday they had to attack, which only highlighted their defensive frailties.



They were caught on the counter-attack in the 15th minute with a fine finish from Bradley Barcola and 19-year-old PSG substitute Senny Mayulu added a third in the 62nd minute.

IMAGE: Bradley Barcola celebrates with Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos after scoring PSG's second goal. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Chelsea laboured in front of goal with 18 shots, half of them on target. PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov did pull off two good saves just before halftime but he was not otherwise greatly challenged.



Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior, who must now focus on qualifying for the Champions League next season, substituted his top players Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez before an hour had been played.



"A tough night. We knew it was a tough ask and to start the game in the manner that we did... you can't make mistakes at this level," Rosenior told TNT.



"They were clinical. The third goal, ball breaks and he hits in the top corner," said the coach, who is already under pressure after only two months in the post. "They didn't make mistakes."



The home side rounded off a miserable night playing the last five minutes with 10 men after defender Trevoh Chalobah was carried off injured and Rosenior had used all five substitutes.



PSG will meet either Liverpool or Galatasaray in the quarter-finals next month.

Five-star Sporting's great fightback to sink Bodo/Glimt

IMAGE: Sporting CP's players celebrate after Maximiliano Araujo scored the fourth goal against Bodo/Glimt at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Sporting staged a stunning comeback to end Bodo/Glimt's fairytale Champions League run, thrashing the Norwegian side 5-0 after extra time on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals with a 5-3 aggregate victory in their last-16 tie.



Trailing 3-0 from the first leg in Norway, Sporting attacked from the kickoff and went ahead in the 34th minute when Goncalo Inacio headed in from Francisco Trincao's corner.



The visitors struck the crossbar before halftime, but Sporting scored again when Pedro Goncalves swept in Luis Suarez's cross in the 61st minute and levelled the tie when Suarez converted a spot kick in the 78th after a VAR handball review.



Sporting needed less than two minutes of extra time to score the fourth as Maxi Araujo slotted in, with substitute Rafael Nel adding a fifth in added time, sending the back-to-back Portuguese champions through.



"We always believed that, with the help of this amazing crowd, we would be able to make it," Araujo told reporters. "It was amazing, we put on a great effort and that paid off. I'm so proud of this group and happy to have helped give the fans a night to remember."

IMAGE: Luis Suarez scores Sporting CP's third goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Bodo had beaten Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan twice in a remarkable run of results before comfortably winning the first leg against Sporting in Norway.



Yet roared on by a raucous crowd, Sporting came flying out of the gate and fashioned 11 attempts in the opening 15 minutes but squandered three clear chances, with Trincao twice missing from close range and Goncalves misfiring a volley as the hosts laid siege to the Bodo goal.



Their breakthrough arrived in the 34th minute. Trincao swung in a corner from the right and Inacio climbed above his markers to power a header into the net from close range.



There was a moment of panic before halftime when Odin Bjortuft's header from a corner struck the crossbar, looped upwards and hit it again before dropping into a crowded box, with Sporting scrambling clear.



The visitors, who were trying to become only the second Norwegian club to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, were sharper after the break and enjoyed more possession, yet it was Sporting who struck next.



In the 61st minute, Suarez burst down the right on a swift counter-attack and crossed low for Goncalves, who fired a first-time effort into the top corner to leave the hosts one goal short of levelling the tie.



The third goal followed a lengthy VAR review after appeals for handball against Bjorkan. The referee was sent to the pitchside monitor and awarded a penalty, which Suarez blasted to the left beyond goalkeeper Nikita Haikin in the 78th minute.



Sporting pushed for a fourth in normal time. Haikin produced a fine save to deny Trincao from close range and Nuno Santos struck the post, but with the crowd singing "We believe in you," the contest moved into extra time.



The decisive blow came just over a minute later. Trincao drove in from the left and squared for Araujo, who drilled a low shot just inside the left post, Haikin getting a touch but unable to keep it out.

Sporting were not finished. In the first minute of added time, Daniel Braganca slipped a clever square pass into Nel, who composed himself before lashing the ball into the roof of the net to complete a remarkable rout.