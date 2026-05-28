Arsenal face defining night in Europe against formidable PSG

Arsenal take on defending champions PSG in the Champions League final as Mikel Arteta's revitalised side chase their first European crown and look to complete a remarkable resurgence.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres and teammates during training at the Arsenal Training Centre, London Colney, Britain ahead of their UEFA Champions League Final. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Arsenal's long road back to Europe's top table reaches its defining night on Saturday as they face Paris St Germain in the Champions League final, chasing a first crown that would seal the renaissance engineered by Mikel Arteta.

The London club held off Manchester City to claim a first Premier League crown for 22 years last week, finally shedding the 'nearly men' tag that had weighed on Arteta's shoulders.

With the suffocating pressure of trying to deliver the Premier League title now released, they will seek a glittering 'bonus' trophy that would see them surpass even the legend of Arsene Wenger's 2003-04 Invincibles.

They face a formidable challenge in Budapest against Luis Enrique's outstanding PSG team -- a rare blend of eye-catching flair, intelligence and hard graft.

Just as in 2006 when they lost to Frank Rijkaard's Barcelona in their only previous appearance in the final, Arsenal will start as slight underdogs.

But no one should be in any doubt about Arsenal's ability to deliver on the biggest of stages.

They may not be to everyone's liking with their reliance on defensive stability and set pieces, but the old chant of '1-0 to the Arsenal' that marked the days of former manager George Graham is now being sung with a new sense of pride.

Eight victories came by that score in the Premier League as Arsenal kept 19 clean sheets while in the Champions League they have kept a competition-high nine shutouts and conceded only six goals in 14 unbeaten games.

Arsenal hungry to conquer Europe

IMAGE: Arsenal's Martin Odegaard lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Premier League on May 24, 2026. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

While reigning champions PSG have been delighting the purists, Arsenal have shown scant regard for critics of their more pragmatic approach and will not be about to tamper with what has become a watertight formula on Saturday.

"The first goal is going to be key," former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson said looking ahead to the final.

"PSG will be worried about going 1-0 down to Arsenal, because they'll know they'll be up against it -- they'll be scared of losing the first goal."

Arsenal's 2-1 defeat by Barcelona in 2006 was followed three years later by a run to the semi-finals.

After that it was as if they were making up the numbers amongst Europe's elite with seven successive last-16 exits before five seasons when they failed to even qualify for it.

Even when Arteta returned to the club as manager in 2019 it took a while for Arsenal to re-establish themselves in Europe's most prestigious club competition.

But since then, the progress has been impressive.

Two years ago, they lost by the odd goal against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals before reaching the semi-finals last season, falling to Luis Enrique's PSG again over two tight legs.

Spaniard Arteta felt a deep sense of grievance after that bitter loss just over a year ago -- claiming that defeat would make his team even more hungry to conquer Europe.

Now they have the chance to set the record straight -- and complete the journey from nearly men to champions of Europe.

Luis Enrique wants to make history

IMAGE: PSG players at a training session ahead of UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal. Photograph: Paris Saint-Germain/X

On the line against Arsenal for defending champions PSG is the chance to stake claim to be considered the greatest team of this era.

"I arrived at the club thinking, 'My objective is to make history,' and we have indeed made history," Luis Enrique said.

"We want to keep writing the story because we believe there's still more there for us to achieve."

For more than a decade, Paris St Germain's pursuit of Champions League success ended in spring-time failure, with repeated late exits turning lofty ambition into familiar disappointment.

There were costly collapses against Barcelona and Manchester United, big-spending recruitment drives and a familiar sense of turmoil that came each year as the knockout stages approached.

Now, after years spent trying to buy European greatness, PSG stand on the verge of legitimacy amongst their peers as they aim to repeat last year's triumph in Europe's top club competition.

Victory for the holders against Arsenal in Saturday’s Champions League final in Budapest would not only deliver another trophy to Qatar Sports Investments’ vast collection.

It would cement PSG's transformation from a flashy state-backed project into the dominant team of the European cycle.

A decade ago, PSG were outsiders desperate for recognition. They arrive at the final as battle-tested defending champions.

PSG NOW APPEAR COMPLETE

IMAGE: Ousmane Dembele sets the tone for PSG. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

PSG finally appear complete only after moving away from the superstar-heavy model that defined much of the club’s modern history.

The departures of Neymar, Lionel Messi and eventually Kylian Mbappe forced a philosophical reset under coach Luis Enrique, whose relentless collective demands gradually replaced the culture of individual exception.

The Spaniard inherited a club addicted to shirt-selling celebrities and built a team obsessed with intensity.

Ousmane Dembele became the symbol of that shift.

Once viewed primarily as an unpredictable dribbler, he now sets the pressing tone for the entire side, something Luis Enrique highlighted repeatedly ahead of the final.

Around him, PSG assembled one of Europe’s youngest and most dynamic cores and rely on Desire Doue’s explosiveness, Joao Neves’ ferocious energy and touch, Vitinha’s control and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s direct threat to give them an ironclad balance.

The result is a team who no longer look emotionally fragile when matches turn nasty.