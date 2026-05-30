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Home  » Sports » PSG win UEFA Champions League in dramatic penalty shootout vs Arsenal

PSG win UEFA Champions League in dramatic penalty shootout vs Arsenal

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Last updated on: May 31, 2026 00:37 IST

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SG players

IMAGE: Paris St Germain players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot out. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

The UEFA Champions League final went to a dramatic penalty shootout between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal after 120 minutes could not separate the two sides.

PSG stepped up first, with Gonçalo Ramos confidently smashing his penalty into the top-right corner. Arsenal responded immediately through Viktor Gyokeres, who kept his composure to slot home into the bottom-right corner.

Desire Doue restored PSG’s advantage, placing his effort into the corner despite the keeper’s dive, but Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze dragged his attempt wide under pressure — handing PSG the early edge.

 

Momentum swung further when David Raya produced a crucial save, denying Nuno Mendes, keeping Arsenal alive in the shootout.

Declan Rice brought Arsenal level again with a powerful finish, before Achraf Hakimi calmly restored PSG’s lead with a composed strike into the bottom corner.

Gabriel Martinelli kept Arsenal in it once more, drilling his penalty into the top corner to make it 3-3.

But the turning point arrived when Lucas Beraldo sent PSG back in front, while Arsenal’s final taker, Gabriel, blazed his effort over the bar.

That miss sealed it.

Paris Saint-Germain are Champions League winners again — completing back-to-back titles in a tense, unforgettable shootout.

Kai Havertz

The two teams remained locked at 1-1 after extra time, setting up a nerve-wracking finale.

Arsenal made the perfect start, with Kai Havertz finding the net in the sixth minute to hand the Premier League side an early lead. PSG struggled to break down Arsenal's disciplined defence for much of the contest, but found a way back in the second half when they were awarded a penalty.

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele kept his composure from the spot, converting the penalty to level the scores and set up a tense finale.

 

 

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