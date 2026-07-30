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UEFA nations to boycott World Cup over FIFA stake sale plans

Updated: July 30, 2026 21:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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UEFA's member associations have unanimously decided to boycott the FIFA World Cup and other FIFA competitions, protesting the global governing body's controversial plan to sell stakes to external investors in a new subsidiary that will manage its major tournaments.

FIFA World Cup Trophy

IMAGE: FIFA said on Tuesday it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to 20% in it to external investors. Photograph: FIFA World Cup/X

Key Points

  • UEFA's member associations have unanimously voted to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions.
  • The boycott is a direct protest against FIFA's plan to sell stakes to external investors in a new subsidiary.
  • This subsidiary is intended to run FIFA's global tournaments, including the World Cup.
  • The decision was made during a virtual meeting held on Thursday.
 

UEFA's member associations have unanimously voted to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions in protest at FIFA's plan to sell stakes to external investors in a subsidiary that will run the global governing body's tournaments, European soccer's governing body said following a virtual meeting on Thursday.

World soccer's ruling body said on Tuesday it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to 20% in it to external investors..

'The World Cup is not for sale'

"No UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership," UEFA said in a statement.

"The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football’s greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent," UEFA added.

"No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale."

Source: REUTERS
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