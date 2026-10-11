Home  » Sports » India's Udhayveer Sidhu Claims Gold At ISSF World Cup

India's Udhayveer Sidhu Claims Gold At ISSF World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 11, 2026 15:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian shooter Udhayveer Sidhu clinched a prestigious gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Cairo on Sunday, showcasing India's growing prowess in international shooting competitions.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points

  • Udhayveer Sidhu won a gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol on Sunday.
  • The Indian shooter, aged 24, achieved a final score of 240.6.
  • He finished ahead of Germany's Christian Reitz and Italy's Paolo Monna, who took silver and bronze respectively.
  • Sidhu had earlier qualified for the final in fourth place with a score of 585-19x.
  • Other Indian participants, Jonathan Gavin Antony, Ajendra Singh Chauhan, and Sarabjot Singh, did not make the final or competed for ranking points only.

India's Udhayveer Sidhu shot his way to a gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol here on Sunday.

The 24-year-old shot a total of 240.6 in the final to finish ahead of Germany's Christian Reitz (240.1) and Italy's Paolo Monna (219.8) who won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

 

Udhayveer had earlier qualified for the final in fourth place with a score of 585-19x.

The other Indian in the fray, Jonathan Gavin Antony, finished second in qualification but was competing for ranking points only.

While Ajendra Singh Chauhan and Sarabjot Singh finished 14th and 31st, respectively in qualification and failed to make the eight-shooter final.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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