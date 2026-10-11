Udhayveer Sidhu Wins 10m Air Pistol Gold In Cairo

Indian shooter Udhayveer Sidhu clinched a remarkable gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the prestigious ISSF World Cup in Cairo, showcasing exceptional skill and nerve.

IMAGE: Udhayveer Sidhu won the gold medal after shooting a total of 240.6 in the final of the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Cairo. Photograph: NRAI/Instagram

Key Points India's Udhayveer Sidhu won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo on Sunday.

The 24-year-old shooter scored 240.6, narrowly beating Germany's Olympic medallist Christian Reitz by 0.5 points in a dramatic finish.

Udhayveer demonstrated composure, overcoming a deficit in the final two shots to secure victory.

He had qualified for the eight-man final in fourth position earlier in the day.

Other Indian participants included Jonathan Gavin Antony, Ajendra Singh Chauhan, Sarabjot Singh, and Kumar Yogesh.

India's Udhayveer Sidhu clinched the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Cairo on Sunday.



The 24-year-old produced a determined performance in the medal match to finish with a score of 240.6. He edged out Germany's Olympic medallist Christian Reitz by 0.5 points in a dramatic finish.

Reitz secured the silver medal with a tally of 240.1. Italy's Paolo Monna took bronze with 219.8.

Dramatic Victory In Final Shots

Reitz secured the silver medal with a tally of 240.1. Italy's Paolo Monna took bronze with 219.8.



Udhayveer held his nerve during the closing elimination stages. Trailing Reitz by 0.3 points going into the final two shots, the Indian fired 10.2 and 9.8. Reitz recorded twin scores of 9.6, handing Udhayveer victory on the final shot.



Earlier in the day, Udhayveer qualified for the eight-man final in fourth position. He posted a total of 585 across six series (99, 98, 98, 97, 97, 96).

Indian Contingent's Performance

India's Jonathan Gavin Antony, competing for Ranking Points Only (RPO), shot an impressive 586 to tie for the top score in qualification with Monna. Among the other Indian participants in the field, Ajendra Singh Chauhan finished 14th with a score of 580.



Olympic medallist Sarabjot Singh placed 31st with 574, while Kumar Yogesh posted 573 in the RPO section.



The final also featured Turkey's Paris 2024 Olympic medallist Yusuf Dikec, who finished seventh with 138.0. Greece's Georgios Gampierakis placed fourth on 198.7, followed by Latvia's Emils Vasermanis in fifth position with 177.6.