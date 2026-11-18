Local favourite and Olympian Udayan Mane delivered a stellar six-under 65 to claim the first-round lead at the Auro Realty Invitational golf tournament on Wednesday, showcasing his prowess on his home course.

Key Points Olympian Udayan Mane took the first-round lead at the Auro Realty Invitational golf tournament on Wednesday.

Mane carded an impressive six-under 65 on his home course, featuring eight birdies and two bogeys.

He finished strongly with three birdies in his last four holes.

Mane holds a one-shot lead over Karandeep Kochhar and Joshua Grenville-Wood, who are tied for second.

Local favourite and Olympian Udayan Mane fired an impressive six-under 65 to take the first-round lead at the Auro Realty Invitational golf tournament here on Wednesday.

Mane's Dominant Performance

Mane, who often simulates tournament conditions during his practice rounds by following a match-like routine, looked comfortable on his home course and produced a round featuring eight birdies and two bogeys.

He had four birdies and a bogey on each nine. He finished strongly with three birdies in the last four holes. His only real disappointment was a bogey on the par-5 12th, where he would have expected to pick up a shot.

His six-under effort gave him a one-shot advantage over a strong chasing group comprising Karandeep Kochhar of Krishna Punjab Raptors GC and UK-born UAE citizen Joshua Grenville-Wood, who returned identical five-under 66s to share second place.