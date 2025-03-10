UCL: Barca want to pay tribute to late team doctor with win

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
March 10, 2025 22:35 IST

'We have to move on and go ahead, it's our job. It's an important situation for the club to advance in the competition and we want to do well to honour him.'

FC Barcelona's Pedri at a training session on Sunday

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Pedri at a training session on Sunday. Photograph: FC Barcelona/Facebook

Barcelona will honour the life of their late team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia by giving everything to try to win Tuesday's Champions League last-16 tie against Benfica, manager Hansi Flick said during a short press conference on Monday.

Following a moment of silence, the German said it had been a difficult last two days as they mourn the passing of Minarro, who died suddenly in the team hotel hours before Saturday's scheduled match at home to Osasuna, which was postponed.

 

He said the players will find extra motivation against Benfica, who they lead 1-0 from the first leg, to pay tribute to a man who was respected and well-liked in the changing room.

"I think the team is handling the situation well. We are very focused on the game and we want to play for him. In this situation it is very important to win for him. We are ready for it," Flick told a press conference.

"We have to move on and go ahead, it's our job. It's an important situation for the club to advance in the competition and we want to do well to honour him.

"It's a great loss. He was a great person and a great doctor. He was unbelievable for the team and for the club, he was a fundamental part of our team who will be dearly missed."

General view during a minutes silence in memory of FC Barcelona doctor Carles Minarro Garcia before the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano on Sunday

IMAGE: General view during a minutes silence in memory of FC Barcelona doctor Carles Minarro Garcia before the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Following a hard-fought win last week at Benfica after a red card for defender Pau Cubarsi early in the game, Flick said he was confident Barca could keep the momentum going and advance.

They are on a 16-game unbeaten run across all competitions and in contention for three major titles as they lead LaLiga and have reached the Copa del Rey semi-finals in which they drew 4-4 with Atletico Madrid in the first leg before the April 2 return.

"We are in a very good momentum, in a fantastic dynamic. We hope to continue like this," Flick said.

"I see the team very focused. This morning, we had a talk and we went through all the good things they had done lately.

"Nobody has taken anything for granted, that's the most important thing. The team, if it has a good dynamic, for me, that's the most important thing."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
