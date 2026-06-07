Pune Grand Tour Set To Become World's Fourth Grand Tour With UCI Support

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has officially backed the Pune Grand Tour, aiming to elevate it to the prestigious status of the world's fourth Grand Tour and a premier global sports tourism destination, praising its exceptional execution and massive spectator turnout.

Key Points The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has pledged support to establish the Pune Grand Tour as the world's fourth Grand Tour.

UCI commended the event's quality, rapid execution, and the exemplary discipline of over 2.5 million spectators.

UCI President David Lappartient committed expertise for urban mobility planning and grassroots cycling development in India.

The inaugural Pune Grand Tour was successfully held in January 2026, with the 2027 edition approved for January 26-31.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has pledged its support to establish the Pune Grand Tour as the world's fourth Grand Tour, aiming to turn it into one of the leading sports tourism destinations globally.

Offering its guidance, the world cycling body commended the quality of the event, crowd discipline, and rapid execution of the race, which was held earlier this year.

UCI Praises Pune Grand Tour's Execution And Spectator Discipline

"During a special presentation of the organising team of PGT before the UCI Management Committee in Lake Garda, Italy, the world governing body for cycling praised the Pune Grand Tour for delivering a race of a quality comparable to the finest cycling events in the world," the organisers said in a release on Sunday. They expressed amazement that an event of such a big scale and international standard was successfully conceived, planned, and executed within just six months.

"The UCI also lauded the exemplary discipline displayed by the more than 2.5 million spectators - the largest for any sporting event in India - who attended the five-day event and commended the police and district administration for ensuring exceptional safety and security arrangements despite the unprecedented crowds," it added.

Future Growth And International Collaboration

The president of UCI, David Lappartient, stated that they will extend full cooperation for the Pune event's long-term growth, including their expertise in "urban mobility planning and assistance in strengthening grassroots cycling development programs across India."

The organisers noted that a delegation comprising Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi, Cycling Federation of India (CFI) secretary general Maninder Pal Singh, and Bajaj Auto Director Abhinav Bindra was invited by UCI president David Lappartient to present the remarkable journey and future roadmap of the Pune Grand Tour, whose inaugural edition was successfully held in January 2026.

Dudi confirmed that the committee also gave its consent for the 2027 edition to be held between January 26 and January 31, allowing the event to incorporate three national holidays, while leaving the final scheduling decision to the Pune district administration.