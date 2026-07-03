How India's World Bicycle Day Celebrations Earned Global Praise

Discover how the International Cycling Union (UCI) has lauded India's "outstanding success" in its nationwide World Bicycle Day celebrations and the impactful launch of the Asmita Women's League, significantly boosting Indian cycling and gender equity.

Key Points International cycling body UCI lauded India's "outstanding success" in nationwide World Bicycle Day celebrations.

The celebrations reached approximately 200 cities and towns across 28 States and Union Territories.

UCI President David Lappartient praised the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) for its remarkable organisational efforts.

CFI was also commended for launching the Asmita Women's League, a grassroots programme for women and girls in cycling.

The initiative is seen as a powerful demonstration of passion and organisation in promoting cycling and gender equity.

International cycling body, UCI, has lauded India's "outstanding success" during the nationwide World Bicycle Day celebrations, saying the scale of the achievement was "truly remarkable". World Bicycle Day was observed on June 3 and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led the celebrations at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

UCI Praises India's Cycling Initiatives

Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) President David Lappartient congratulated Cycling Federation of India (CFI) for the World Bicycle Day celebrations. "On behalf of the UCI, we would like to warmly congratulate the Cycling Federation of India on the outstanding success of your nationwide World Bicycle Day celebrations," Lappartient wrote in a letter to CFI Secretary General Maninder Pal Singh.

"The scale of this achievement is truly remarkable. Reaching approximately 200 cities and towns across 28 States and Union Territories over two weeks is an extraordinary accomplishment, and a powerful demonstration of what can be achieved when passion and organisation come together in the service of our sport. This initiative embodies exactly the spirit we hope to see across our member federations: bringing the joy of cycling to as many communities as possible, including those who may never have had the opportunity to discover it."

Lappartient, also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), also praised CFI for starting grassroots programme Asmita Women's League. "We were especially pleased to learn about the Asmita Women's League. Creating dedicated, high-quality competitive opportunities for women and girls across all age groups is precisely the kind of concrete action needed to advance gender equity in our sport."