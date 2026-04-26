India Women Secure Decisive Uber Cup Victory Over Ukraine

India's young women's badminton team delivered a resounding 4-1 victory against Ukraine in the Uber Cup, boosting their morale after a narrow defeat in their opening match.

Photograph: Badminton Association of India/X

Key Points India's women's badminton team secured a commanding 4-1 victory against Ukraine in the Uber Cup.

Unnati Hooda's thrilling win set the tone for India's dominant performance in the Uber Cup.

Devika Sihag sealed the Uber Cup tie with an emphatic victory in her singles match.

PV Sindhu and Tanisha Crasto secured a doubles win, contributing to India's overall Uber Cup success.

The young Indian women's team received a massive morale boost with a commanding 4-1 victory over European Championships bronze medallist Ukraine in their second Group A clash here, bouncing back strongly after a narrow 2-3 loss to hosts Denmark in the opener.

The youngsters hit the court with intent on Saturday, with Unnati Hooda setting the tone early as India produced a spirited all-round performance to register its first win of the campaign in emphatic fashion.

Key Performances Drive India's Uber Cup Win

India opted to rest former world champion PV Sindhu in singles, handing 2026 Thailand Masters champion Devika Sihag a chance in the third singles, and the youngster delivered in style.

Unnati Hooda set the ball rolling with a thrilling 21-19, 22-20 win over Polina Buhrova before junior world championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma doubled the lead by defeating Yevheniia Kantemyr 21-12, 17-21, 21-10.

Doubles and Singles Results

Devika then sealed the tie in emphatic fashion, putting the result beyond doubt with a 23-21, 21-13 victory over Mariia Stoliarenko.

India's only loss came in the first women's doubles where Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi lost 11-21, 17-21 against Buhrova and Kantemyr before Sindhu and Tanisha Crasto completed the scoreline with a 21-18, 21-15 win over Stoliarenko and Sofiia Lavrova.

Looking Ahead: Match Against China

India will now face formidable defending champions China in their final group match on Monday, with a win crucial to keeping alive their hopes of progressing to the quarterfinals.

Result: (Uber Cup.

India beat Ukraine 4-1 (Unnati Hooda bt Polina Buhrova 21-19, 22-20; Tanvi Sharma bt Yevheniia Kantemyr 21-12, 17-21, 21-10; Devika Sihag bt Mariia Stoliarenko 23-21, 21-13; Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi lost to Buhrova/Kantemyr 11-21, 17-21; Tanisha Crasto/Sindhu bt Sofiia Lavrova/Stoliarenko 21-18, 21-15).