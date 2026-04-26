India Overcomes Ukraine In Uber Cup Finals After Denmark Loss

Indian shuttlers bounced back from an initial defeat to dominate Ukraine in the Uber Cup Finals, boosting their chances for a quarterfinal spot.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India rebounded from a loss to Denmark with a dominant Uber Cup victory over Ukraine.

Unnati Hooda secured a crucial win in the first singles match against Polina Buhrova.

Tanvi Sharma battled through a three-set match to win the second singles for India.

Devika's straight-game victory in the third singles sealed the Uber Cup match for India.

India's quarterfinal fate in the Uber Cup will be decided in their upcoming match against China.

Indian shuttlers bounced back from a loss in their opening match with a dominating win over Ukraine in their second Group A contest of the Uber Cup Finals here on Saturday.

The Indian team had lost 2-3 to hosts Denmark in their opening Group A tie on Friday. But on Saturday, they were 3-0 ahead against Ukraine, winning all their singles matches.

Key Singles Victories Secure India's Lead

The 18-year-old Unnati Hooda beat Polina Buhrova 21-19, 22-20 in 46 minutes in the first singles. But in the second singles, Tanvi Sharma was stretched to the decider by Yevheniia Kantemyr before winning 21-12, 17-21, 21-10 in 49 minutes.

Devika Seals The Uber Cup Match

Devika also won in straight games in the third singles, beating Mariia Stoliarenko 23-21, 21-13 in 38 minutes to seal the match. The last two matches -- both doubles -- are thus rendered inconsequential

Ukraine, who had lost to China 0-5 in their opening match, are virtually out of contention for a quarterfinal spot.

Quarterfinal Qualification Scenarios

Only two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinals.

India's fate will be known on Monday when they face formidable China.