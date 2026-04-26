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Home  » Sports » India Overcomes Ukraine In Uber Cup Finals After Denmark Loss

India Overcomes Ukraine In Uber Cup Finals After Denmark Loss

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 26, 2026 00:57 IST

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Indian shuttlers bounced back from an initial defeat to dominate Ukraine in the Uber Cup Finals, boosting their chances for a quarterfinal spot.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India rebounded from a loss to Denmark with a dominant Uber Cup victory over Ukraine.
  • Unnati Hooda secured a crucial win in the first singles match against Polina Buhrova.
  • Tanvi Sharma battled through a three-set match to win the second singles for India.
  • Devika's straight-game victory in the third singles sealed the Uber Cup match for India.
  • India's quarterfinal fate in the Uber Cup will be decided in their upcoming match against China.

Indian shuttlers bounced back from a loss in their opening match with a dominating win over Ukraine in their second Group A contest of the Uber Cup Finals here on Saturday.

The Indian team had lost 2-3 to hosts Denmark in their opening Group A tie on Friday. But on Saturday, they were 3-0 ahead against Ukraine, winning all their singles matches.

 

Key Singles Victories Secure India's Lead

The 18-year-old Unnati Hooda beat Polina Buhrova 21-19, 22-20 in 46 minutes in the first singles. But in the second singles, Tanvi Sharma was stretched to the decider by Yevheniia Kantemyr before winning 21-12, 17-21, 21-10 in 49 minutes.

Devika Seals The Uber Cup Match

Devika also won in straight games in the third singles, beating Mariia Stoliarenko 23-21, 21-13 in 38 minutes to seal the match. The last two matches -- both doubles -- are thus rendered inconsequential

Ukraine, who had lost to China 0-5 in their opening match, are virtually out of contention for a quarterfinal spot.

Quarterfinal Qualification Scenarios

Only two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinals.

India's fate will be known on Monday when they face formidable China.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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