India Overcomes Ukraine In Uber Cup Finals After Denmark Loss

Indian shuttlers bounced back from an initial defeat to dominate Ukraine in the Uber Cup Finals, boosting their chances for a quarterfinal spot.
Key Points
- India rebounded from a loss to Denmark with a dominant Uber Cup victory over Ukraine.
- Unnati Hooda secured a crucial win in the first singles match against Polina Buhrova.
- Tanvi Sharma battled through a three-set match to win the second singles for India.
- Devika's straight-game victory in the third singles sealed the Uber Cup match for India.
- India's quarterfinal fate in the Uber Cup will be decided in their upcoming match against China.
Indian shuttlers bounced back from a loss in their opening match with a dominating win over Ukraine in their second Group A contest of the Uber Cup Finals here on Saturday.
The Indian team had lost 2-3 to hosts Denmark in their opening Group A tie on Friday. But on Saturday, they were 3-0 ahead against Ukraine, winning all their singles matches.
Key Singles Victories Secure India's Lead
The 18-year-old Unnati Hooda beat Polina Buhrova 21-19, 22-20 in 46 minutes in the first singles. But in the second singles, Tanvi Sharma was stretched to the decider by Yevheniia Kantemyr before winning 21-12, 17-21, 21-10 in 49 minutes.
Devika Seals The Uber Cup Match
Devika also won in straight games in the third singles, beating Mariia Stoliarenko 23-21, 21-13 in 38 minutes to seal the match. The last two matches -- both doubles -- are thus rendered inconsequential
Ukraine, who had lost to China 0-5 in their opening match, are virtually out of contention for a quarterfinal spot.
Quarterfinal Qualification Scenarios
Only two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinals.
India's fate will be known on Monday when they face formidable China.