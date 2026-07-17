Indian Wrestlers Shine With Five Medals At Budapest Ranking Series

Indian wrestler Hansika Lamba clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Polyak Imre, Varga Janos & Kozma Istvan Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament in Budapest, contributing to India's growing medal tally alongside other strong performances.
Former U-23 world championship silver medallist Hansika Lamba produced a spirited performance to secure a silver medal in the women's 55kg category at the Polyak Imre, Varga Janos & Kozma Istvan Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament here. Displaying immense resilience, Hansika earned her place in the title clash with a sensational comeback victory in the semifinals, where she overturned a 2-7 deficit against Germany's Anastasia Blayvas by executing a series of explosive takedowns to win 10-7. In the gold medal bout, the Indian wrestler put up a tough resistance against a formidable opponent in Ukraine's Nataliia Klivchutska, eventually going down 0-5 on points (VPO) to finish second. The silver medal adds to a rapidly growing international resume for Hansika, who previously clinched a bronze at the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships.
Key Points
- Hansika Lamba secured a silver medal in the women's 55kg category at the Polyak Imre, Varga Janos & Kozma Istvan Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament.
- Lamba demonstrated remarkable resilience, overcoming a 2-7 deficit in the semi-finals to win 10-7 against Germany's Anastasia Blayvas.
- Vishal Kaliraman and Rajat Ruhal added two bronze medals for India in the 65kg and 125kg categories, respectively.
- These wins bring India's total medal count to five, building on previous gold and bronze medals from Aman Sehrawat and Deepak.
- India anticipates further medals as more women's wrestling categories are yet to compete, spearheaded by Neha, Mansi, and Nisha.