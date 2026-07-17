Indian Wrestlers Shine With Five Medals At Budapest Ranking Series

Indian wrestler Hansika Lamba clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Polyak Imre, Varga Janos & Kozma Istvan Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament in Budapest, contributing to India's growing medal tally alongside other strong performances.

Photograph: WFI/X

Key Points Hansika Lamba secured a silver medal in the women's 55kg category at the Polyak Imre, Varga Janos & Kozma Istvan Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament.

Lamba demonstrated remarkable resilience, overcoming a 2-7 deficit in the semi-finals to win 10-7 against Germany's Anastasia Blayvas.

Vishal Kaliraman and Rajat Ruhal added two bronze medals for India in the 65kg and 125kg categories, respectively.

These wins bring India's total medal count to five, building on previous gold and bronze medals from Aman Sehrawat and Deepak.

India anticipates further medals as more women's wrestling categories are yet to compete, spearheaded by Neha, Mansi, and Nisha.

India's Growing Medal Haul

Momentum Builds For Indian Wrestlers

Former U-23 world championship silver medallist Hansika Lamba produced a spirited performance to secure a silver medal in the women's 55kg category at the Polyak Imre, Varga Janos & Kozma Istvan Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament here. Displaying immense resilience, Hansika earned her place in the title clash with a sensational comeback victory in the semifinals, where she overturned a 2-7 deficit against Germany's Anastasia Blayvas by executing a series of explosive takedowns to win 10-7. In the gold medal bout, the Indian wrestler put up a tough resistance against a formidable opponent in Ukraine's Nataliia Klivchutska, eventually going down 0-5 on points (VPO) to finish second. The silver medal adds to a rapidly growing international resume for Hansika, who previously clinched a bronze at the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships.The Indian contingent's freestyle wrestlers bolstered the nation's medal count further by capturing two bronze medals on the second day of competition. In the 65kg third-place play-off, Vishal Kaliraman delivered a commanding tactical display to outclass Kazakhstan's Ossumzhan Dastanbek 8-2. In the 125kg heavyweight class, Rajat Ruhal clinched the bronze medal, defeating against USA's Mason Mark Parris. Ruhal was declared winner after the American wrestler was forced to forfeit the bout due to an injury.These three podium finishes have pushed India's overall medal haul to five, building directly on the opening-day momentum where Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat won gold in the 57kg division and Deepak secured a bronze in the 61kg class. India will look to expand this tally as the remaining women's wrestling weight categories -- 59kg, 62kg, 65kg, and 68kg -- are scheduled to commence later on Friday. India's challenge will be spearheaded by Neha in the 59kg category, Mansi in the 62kg division, and Nisha in the 68kg class.