India Secure Victory Against Malaysia In Asia Cup Hockey

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Nousheen Naz's two goals propelled India to a 2-1 victory over Malaysia in their opening match of the U-18 Women's Asia Cup hockey championship.

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points Nousheen Naz scored twice, leading India to a 2-1 victory over Malaysia in the U-18 Women's Asia Cup.

India secured an early lead with a penalty corner conversion by Nousheen in the 19th minute.

Malaysia reduced the deficit in the 41st minute, but India's defence held strong to secure the win.

India earned 16 penalty corners throughout the match, highlighting their attacking pressure.

Nousheen Naz was named 'Player of the Match' for her match-winning performance.

Fifteen-year-old Nousheen Naz struck twice as India made a winning start, beating Malaysia 2-1 in a pool A game of the U-18 women's Asia Cup hockey championship here on Saturday.

India Takes Early Lead in Asia Cup Opener

After a goalless first quarter, India ended the deadlock in the 19th minute off a penalty corner, when Nousheen capitalised on an opportunity during a set-piece to place the ball into the net and give her side a 1-0 lead.

Nousheen struck again in the second quarter. In the 28th minute, she beat Malaysian goalkeeper with a sharp shot to double India's lead to 2-0 before the hooter signalled half-time.

Malaysia Attempts Comeback

Malaysia looked to recover in the second half and eventually managed to cut India's lead down to one goal in the 41st minute, as Nur Azli breached the Indian post to reduce the margin to 2-1.

Indian Defence Secures Victory

The Indian defence kept the opposition from causing further damage in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

India created several scoring opportunities throughout the match and earned a total of 16 penalty corners.

Nousheen was named 'Player of the Match' for her two goals, which proved to be the difference.

With this win, India are currently placed second in Pool A behind Korea. Both teams have three points each but are separated by goal's difference.

India will play Korea in their next pool match on Sunday.