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Home » Sports » India Secure Victory Against Malaysia In Asia Cup Hockey

India Secure Victory Against Malaysia In Asia Cup Hockey

May 30, 2026 12:01 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Nousheen Naz's two goals propelled India to a 2-1 victory over Malaysia in their opening match of the U-18 Women's Asia Cup hockey championship.

Photograph: Hockey India

Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points

Fifteen-year-old Nousheen Naz struck twice as India made a winning start, beating Malaysia 2-1 in a pool A game of the U-18 women's Asia Cup hockey championship here on Saturday.

India Takes Early Lead in Asia Cup Opener

After a goalless first quarter, India ended the deadlock in the 19th minute off a penalty corner, when Nousheen capitalised on an opportunity during a set-piece to place the ball into the net and give her side a 1-0 lead.

 

Nousheen struck again in the second quarter. In the 28th minute, she beat Malaysian goalkeeper with a sharp shot to double India's lead to 2-0 before the hooter signalled half-time.

Malaysia Attempts Comeback

Malaysia looked to recover in the second half and eventually managed to cut India's lead down to one goal in the 41st minute, as Nur Azli breached the Indian post to reduce the margin to 2-1.

Indian Defence Secures Victory

The Indian defence kept the opposition from causing further damage in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

India created several scoring opportunities throughout the match and earned a total of 16 penalty corners.

Nousheen was named 'Player of the Match' for her two goals, which proved to be the difference.

With this win, India are currently placed second in Pool A behind Korea. Both teams have three points each but are separated by goal's difference.

India will play Korea in their next pool match on Sunday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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