U Mumba TT secure dominant 8-3 victory over Kolkata ThunderBlades to reach UTT final

Defending champions U Mumba TT, powered by stellar performances from captain Manush Shah and Anna Hursey, have secured their spot in the Butterfly Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 final after a dominant 8-3 victory over HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades, setting up a highly anticipated rematch against unbeaten league leaders Dempo Goa Challengers.

IMAGE: Manush Shah and Anna Hursey in action during their UTT second semi-final against HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades in Panaji on Saturday. Photograph: UTT

Key Points U Mumba TT defeated HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades 8-3 in the second semi-final of Butterfly UTT Season 7.

Captain Manush Shah and Anna Hursey were instrumental in U Mumba's victory, with Hursey winning five of six games and Shah winning all five he played.

The crucial Mixed Doubles match saw Manush Shah and Anna Hursey dismantle Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ayhika Mukherjee 3-0, extending their unbeaten run to five matches.

U Mumba TT will now face unbeaten league leaders Dempo Goa Challengers in the final, a repeat of the season's opening fixture.

Manush Shah was named Indian Player of the Tie, while Anna Hursey received both Player of the Tie and Foreign Player of the Tie awards.

Defending champions U Mumba TT are one win away from retaining their Butterfly Ultimate Table Tennis crown after captain Manush Shah and Anna Hursey inspired an emphatic 8-3 victory over HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades in the second semi-final on Saturday. The defending champions will now lock horns with unbeaten league leaders Dempo Goa Challengers in Sunday's title clash -- a repeat of the opening fixture of Butterfly UTT Season 7.

Shah and Hursey's Dominance

Manush and Hursey were simply unstoppable. The Welsh star featured in six games across the Women's Singles and Mixed Doubles, winning five, while Manush enjoyed a flawless evening, winning all five games he played. Organised under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, Butterfly UTT Season 7 features 42 players, including 14 Olympians, while continuing to strengthen India's table tennis ecosystem through elite competition and year-round development programmes.

Kolkata's Early Lead and U Mumba's Comeback

Kolkata made the early running. Romanian paddler Eduard Ionescu edged Lilian Bardet in a gripping Men's Singles contest, winning the opening two games 11-9, 11-10 before Bardet pulled one back to hand the ThunderBlades a 2-1 lead. Hursey quickly restored parity. The Welshwoman outclassed Ayhika Mukherjee, taking the first two games before Ayhika salvaged the third, leaving the tie delicately poised at 3-3 heading into the crucial Mixed Doubles.

Turning Point in Mixed Doubles

That proved to be the turning point. Manush and Hursey dismantled Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ayhika in straight games, extending their unbeaten Mixed Doubles run to five matches. The U Mumba pair conceded just 14 points across the final two games to hand their team a commanding 6-3 advantage.

Securing the Final Spot

With just two games needed to secure a place in the final, Manush took centre stage once again. The India international dominated Ankur 11-7, 11-5, completing a perfect night and sending U Mumba into a second successive Butterfly UTT final. The individual honours reflected U Mumba's dominance. Manush was named Indian Player of the Tie, Hursey collected both the Player of the Tie and Foreign Player of the Tie awards, while Bardet earned the Shot of the Tie honour, completing a clean sweep for the defending champions.

Match Results

Final Score U Mumba TT 8-3 HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades