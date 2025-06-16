U Mumba crush Jaipur to win Ultimate TT title

IMAGE: U Mumba earned Rs 60 lakh as champions, while runners-up Jaipur Patriots took home Rs 40 lakh. Photograph: U Mumba TT/Instagram

U Mumba delivered a dominant performance to defeat Jaipur Patriots 8-4 and capture the Ultimate Table Tennis title in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Despite a strong start by the Patriots with skipper Kanak Jha winning the opening game 11-4 against Lilian Bardet, the Frenchman bounced back impressively to take the next two games (11-5, 11-7), turning the momentum in U Mumba's favour.

Then, Mumba captain and World No. 12 Bernadette Szocs emerged as the star of the night, ending Sreeja Akula's unbeaten run with a 2-1 win.

Szocs showcased her variety in serves and kept her composure in long rallies to clinch the decider 11-5.

Szocs then teamed up with Akash Pal for a dominant 3-0 victory in the mixed doubles against Jeet Chandra and Britt Eerland, extending U Mumba's lead.

Chandra pulled one back for Jaipur with a 2-1 win over P B Abhinandh, but it was not enough to stop U Mumba.

U Mumba earned Rs 60 lakh as champions, while runners-up Jaipur Patriots took home Rs 40 lakh.

Semifinalists Dabang Delhi TTC and the Challengers received Rs 17.5 lakh each.

Results (Final)

U Mumba 8-4 Jaipur Patriots [Lilian Bardet b Kanak Jha 2-1 (4-11, 11-5, 11-7); Bernadette Szocs b Sreeja Akula 2-1 (11-9, 10-11, 11-5); Akash Pal/Bernadette Szocs b Jeet Chandra/Britt Eerland 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-5); P B Abhinandh lost to Jeet Chandra 1-2 (5-11, 8-11, 11-8)].