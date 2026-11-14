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Historic All-Women Umpire Panel Officiates At Junior Badminton Nationals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 14, 2026 19:32 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The 49th Yonex-Sunrise Junior National Badminton Championships in Gangtok are making history with an unprecedented all-women panel of chair umpires, alongside intense competition as Maharashtra girls and Haryana boys advance to the semifinals.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra girls and Haryana boys advanced to the semifinals of the Inter-State team event at the 49th Yonex-Sunrise Junior (U-19) National Badminton Championships.
  • An all-women panel of 17 chair umpires is officiating for the first time at a national championship, a significant step for women in sports officiating.
  • The Badminton Association of India (BAI) aims to create a larger pool of qualified women umpires and inspire more women to pursue umpiring as a career.
  • Uttarakhand boys and girls also defeated host Sikkim in both the events to advance to the last four stage.
  • The Inter-State team event will be played over two days, with individual events starting from November 16th.

Maharashtra girls and Haryana boys advanced to the semifinals of the Inter-State team event at the 49th Yonex-Sunrise Junior (U-19) National Badminton Championships, which began here on Saturday with an all-women panel of chair umpires officiating for the first time at a national championship.

Pioneering All-Women Umpiring Panel

In the girls event, Maharashtra packed off Assam 2-0 while Haryana boys got the better of their counterparts from Maharashtra with an identical scoreline.

 

Uttarakhand boys and girls defeated host Sikkim in both the events to advance to the last four stage.

A total of 17 umpires from across the country have been selected to officiate at the prestigious national championship.

These umpires were selected after assessing their performances at the All India Ranking Tournament (u-15/u-17) held in Jaipur earlier this year.

The Inter-State team event will be played over two days with the individual events starting from November 16th.

"This is an important step towards encouraging more women to take up officiating at the highest level.

"Our objective is to create a larger pool of qualified and experienced women umpires in the country and provide them with opportunities to officiate at major national events," Badminton Association of India (BAI) Secretary General Shri Sanjay Mishra said in a release.

"This initiative will also inspire more women to pursue umpiring as a career."

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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