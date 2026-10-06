U-11 Paddlers Display Resilience At National Table Tennis Championships

Young paddlers displayed incredible resilience and skill at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships in Panchkula, securing main-draw berths in the U-11 categories through thrilling comeback victories.

Photograph: Table Tennis Federation of India/X

Key Points Young paddlers demonstrated exceptional resilience at the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships.

Several U-11 players achieved main-draw qualification through impressive comeback victories.

Viraaj Singh and Aarish Shaikh were notable among the boys for their five-game thriller wins.

The U-11 girls' qualifiers also saw dramatic comebacks, with players overturning early deficits.

The event highlights the emerging talent in Indian table tennis at the junior level.

Young paddlers displayed immense resilience on the opening day of the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Hall on Tuesday, with several rising stars pulling off hard-fought comeback victories to secure main-draw berths in the Under-11 categories.

Thrilling Comebacks In Boys' Qualifiers

In the U-11 boys' qualifiers, Uttar Pradesh's Viraaj Singh headlined the day's action by staging a brilliant recovery from two games down to edge Tamil Nadu's Aarav Aj in a tense five-game thriller.

Goa's Aarish Shaikh similarly survived a gruelling five-game battle against West Bengal's Ryan Karmakar.

Other notable qualifiers included West Bengal's Sarabjeet Sarkar and Parthiv Das, who overcame stiff resistance from T. Veera Sathvik and M. Tasvanth.

Telangana's Jatin Jairam booked his spot by clinching a nail-biting decider 12-10 against Rigved Saha, alongside compatriot Srikara Varshik and Assam's Nulutpal Gohain, who also advanced following hard-fought five-game encounters.

The U-11 girls' qualifiers witnessed matching drama as Anika Maheshwari, Arrietri Pal, and Shivangi Mishra all overturned early deficits after dropping the first two games to secure their places in the main draw.

Close encounters also favored Dhadkan Tanna, Vedanshi Bolishetty, and Riddhi Singh, who all held their nerve in deciding fifth games. They were joined by earlier-round winners Kiara Lele, Netra Honap, and Ishani Giri to complete the list of main-draw qualifiers.