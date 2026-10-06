Home  » Sports » U-11 Paddlers Display Resilience At National Table Tennis Championships

U-11 Paddlers Display Resilience At National Table Tennis Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 06, 2026 16:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Young paddlers displayed incredible resilience and skill at the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships in Panchkula, securing main-draw berths in the U-11 categories through thrilling comeback victories.

Photograph: Table Tennis Federation of India/X

Photograph: Table Tennis Federation of India/X

Key Points

  • Young paddlers demonstrated exceptional resilience at the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships.
  • Several U-11 players achieved main-draw qualification through impressive comeback victories.
  • Viraaj Singh and Aarish Shaikh were notable among the boys for their five-game thriller wins.
  • The U-11 girls' qualifiers also saw dramatic comebacks, with players overturning early deficits.
  • The event highlights the emerging talent in Indian table tennis at the junior level.

Young paddlers displayed immense resilience on the opening day of the second National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Hall on Tuesday, with several rising stars pulling off hard-fought comeback victories to secure main-draw berths in the Under-11 categories.

Thrilling Comebacks In Boys' Qualifiers

In the U-11 boys' qualifiers, Uttar Pradesh's Viraaj Singh headlined the day's action by staging a brilliant recovery from two games down to edge Tamil Nadu's Aarav Aj in a tense five-game thriller.

 

Goa's Aarish Shaikh similarly survived a gruelling five-game battle against West Bengal's Ryan Karmakar.

Other notable qualifiers included West Bengal's Sarabjeet Sarkar and Parthiv Das, who overcame stiff resistance from T. Veera Sathvik and M. Tasvanth.

Telangana's Jatin Jairam booked his spot by clinching a nail-biting decider 12-10 against Rigved Saha, alongside compatriot Srikara Varshik and Assam's Nulutpal Gohain, who also advanced following hard-fought five-game encounters.

The U-11 girls' qualifiers witnessed matching drama as Anika Maheshwari, Arrietri Pal, and Shivangi Mishra all overturned early deficits after dropping the first two games to secure their places in the main draw.

Close encounters also favored Dhadkan Tanna, Vedanshi Bolishetty, and Riddhi Singh, who all held their nerve in deciding fifth games. They were joined by earlier-round winners Kiara Lele, Netra Honap, and Ishani Giri to complete the list of main-draw qualifiers.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

table tennisnational ranking championshipsu-11 paddlerspanchkula sportsyouth table tennis

More From Rediff

Man City face Anfield fury after financial verdict

Man City face Anfield fury after financial verdict
Asian Games gold done, India turn focus to LA 2028

Asian Games gold done, India turn focus to LA 2028
India's Masters swimmers make a splash in Bengaluru

India's Masters swimmers make a splash in Bengaluru

Related Stories

Leading Teams Shine At National Table Tennis Championships

Leading Teams Shine At National Table Tennis Championships

Web Stories

AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G: What You Get

AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G: What You Get
Who Fears AI Most? The Global Jobs Picture

Who Fears AI Most? The Global Jobs Picture
Realme 16 Pro Gets Harry Potter Twist

Realme 16 Pro Gets Harry Potter Twist

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026