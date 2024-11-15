News
Tyson vs Paul: 'It's personal now -- he must die!'

November 15, 2024 12:16 IST
The match, that will be streamed on Netflix in India on Saturday, November 16, 6.30am IST, has drawn extraordinary global interest but also criticism, with British promoter Eddie Hearn dismissing the bout as "dangerous, irresponsible and disrespectful to boxing."

During the final weigh-in, Tyson slapped Paul and offered a two-word televised remark before walking off stage: 'Talking's over.' 

IMAGE: During the final weigh-in on Thursday, Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul and offered a two-word televised remark before walking off stage: 'Talking's over.' Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado

Mike Tyson could not wait to put on the gloves to take a shot at upcoming opponent Jake Paul, striking the social media influencer-turned-boxer in the face as they approached each other at Thursday's weigh-in at Arlington, Texas.

The one-time "Baddest Man on the Planet," 58-year-old Tyson is returning to the ring for his first professional fight in 19 years against "ultimate heel" Paul in the wildly anticipated showdown at AT&T Stadium on Friday.

There was no love lost between the two as Tyson, who weighed in at 228.4 pounds, approached Paul and immediately slapped the 27-year-old in the face and offered a two-word televised remark before walking off stage: "Talking's over."

 

Paul, who gained a cult following on YouTube before turning to boxing four years ago, was far more loquacious, offering an expletive-riddled rant about his plans to demolish Tyson, who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts.

"He's angry, he's an angry little elf," said Paul, who weighed in at 227.2 pounds. "It's personal now -- he must die!"

The fight is the first live boxing match that Netflix has aired, as the streamer with more than 280 million subscribers makes inroads into the sports arena.

The match has drawn extraordinary global interest but also criticism, with British promoter Eddie Hearn dismissing the bout as "dangerous, irresponsible and disrespectful to boxing."

Tyson, a beloved pop culture icon in America despite his 1992 rape conviction, insisted to Reuters in an interview last month that the fight was not about the payday.

"This is not for financial reasons. My life is not going to change, not one percentage after this fight. We will always be able to live this way," he said.

"And I'm just doing it because I want to test myself."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
