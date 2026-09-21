Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, Asian Games on alert

Typhoon Dujuan is set to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and potential landslides to East Japan's Pacific Coast, causing significant transportation disruptions and event postponements.

IMAGE: Japan's Kazushi Jozuka in action during the mixed relay final. Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points Typhoon Dujuan is heading towards East Japan's Pacific Coast, prompting warnings for heavy rain, strong winds, and landslides.

The typhoon, the 25th of the year, is expected to impact the Kanto-Koshin and Tokai regions, potentially forming linear rainbands.

Transportation has been disrupted, forcing highway closures during a holiday period.

An equestrian event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games venue was postponed as a precaution due to the approaching typhoon.

A large typhoon was moving towards East Japan's Pacific Coast on Monday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency warning of heavy rain, strong winds and landslides, Kyodo News reported.

Typhoon Dujuan's Expected Path And Impact

Typhoon Dujuan is projected to pass near Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, from the evening to late Monday, as per Japan's weather agency. Downpours stemming from linear rainbands could also take place in the Kanto-Koshin region in the east and Tokai region of Central Japan.

The year's 25th typhoon has already disrupted transportation, forcing the closure of parts of highways in the middle of a five-day holiday period. The typhoon, located about 110 kilometers west-southwest of Hachijo Island, was moving northeast at a speed of 20 km per hour.

However, the Asian Games venue Aichi-Nagoya has so far not witnessed any adverse weather patterns. The weather office predicts some impact for later in the day. As a precaution organisers postponed the equestrian eventing competition until Tuesday.

The typhoon, moving northward, could bring heavy rain through Tuesday in eastern and northeastern Japan, while a linear rainband may form over Shizuoka Prefecture and the Izu Islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.