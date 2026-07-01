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Two people die during World Cup celebrations in Mexico

July 01, 2026 15:11 IST 1 Minute Read
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The deaths of a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from suffocation have been confirmed by authorities.

A drone view shows Mexico fans gathering at the Angel de la Independencia for the Round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Mexico, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A drone view shows Mexico fans gathering at the Angel de la Independencia for the Round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Mexico, on Tuesday. Photograph: Armando Vega/Reuters

Two people died from suffocation as thousands of fans crowded Mexico City streets during World Cup celebrations, the capital's health secretariat said in the early hours of Wednesday.

 

The incident occurred on Hamburgo and Lancaster Streets, near the Angel of Independence landmark, where thousands of soccer fans had gathered to celebrate Mexico's 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the round of 32.

"After receiving advanced resuscitation efforts, the deaths of a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from suffocation have been confirmed," the health authority said on social media.

Source: REUTERS
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