Two Indians women make Strandja boxing final

Two Indians women make Strandja boxing final

Source: PTI
February 25, 2023 22:25 IST
India's Anamika will face Hu Meiyi of China in the final of the 50kg category on Sunday

IMAGE: India's Anamika will face Hu Meiyi of China in the final of the 50kg category on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy India_All Sports/Twitter

Reigning national championships silver medallist duo of Anamika and Anupama secured monumental victories to storm into the finals of the Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Saturday.

Going up against Wassila Lkhadiri of France in the 50kg category, Anamika started cautiously but showcased immense grit to fightback in the second round.

 

The Indian utilised her quick movement to dodge the two-time EUBC Championships bronze medallist’s punches while attacking smartly to gain control of the contest.

Dishing out a dominating performance in the third round, Anamika defeated her French opponent 4-1 to advance. She will face Hu Meiyi of China in the final on Sunday.

Like her national teammate, Anupama had to be at her razor-sharp best in her clash against the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Jessica Bagley of Australia.

In what was a closely-contested bout between two pugilists of supreme technical ability, it was the Indian who got the better of her opponent with her attacking intent and confident approach.

Displaying stellar strength and landing accurate punches, Anupama managed to keep the Australian at bay and eked out an impressive 3-2 victory by split decision. She will take on another Aussie,  Emma-Sue Greentree in the final of the 81kg category.

In the other semi-final bouts, S Kalaivani, Shruti Yadav, and Monika suffered identical 0-5 defeats and bowed out of the competition.

While Kalaivani lost to 2022 Asian Youth silver medallist Saidakhon Rakhmonova of Uzbekistan in the 48kg category, Shruti went down fighting against 2022 European silver medallist Christina Desmond of Ireland in the 70kg category.

Monika was beaten by Aynur Rzayeva of Azerbaijan in the +81kg category.

Later on Saturday, three more Indian pugilists will take to the ring to compete in their respective semi-final bouts.

In the 48kg category, 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist Govind Kumar Sahani will be facing Luka Kublashvili of Georgia while 2021 Asian Youth champion Bishwamitra Chongtham will be squaring off against 2020 Olympian Quiroga Ramon Nicanor of Argentina in the 51kg category.

2021 World Youth champion Sachin will go head to head against the two-time European Youth champion Yasen Radev of Bulgaria in the 54kg category.

Source: PTI
