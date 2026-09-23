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Asian Games Table Tennis: Indian mixed doubles pairs seal quarterfinal berths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V Updated: September 23, 2026 17:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian table tennis mixed doubles teams, featuring Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade and Diya Chitale-Manush Shah, have powered into the Asian Games quarterfinals, bringing them one step closer to securing a coveted medal.

India table tennis

IMAGE: India's Manush Shah and Diya Chitale in action against Maldives' Moosa Ahmed and Aishath Nazeem. Photograph: SAI Media/X 

Key Points

  • Indian mixed doubles pairs, Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade and Diya Chitale-Manush Shah, have reached the Asian Games quarterfinals.
  • Diya Chitale and Manush Shah secured dominant 3-0 victories against Sri Lanka and Maldives.
  • Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade overcame tough challenges from Maldives and Hong Kong.
  • A win in the quarterfinals will assure a medal for the Indian pairs at the continental event.
  • Chitale-Shah will face Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kim and Wong Chun Ting, while Desai-Ghorpade will play China's Lin Shidong and Kuai Man.

The Indian pairings of Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade and Diya Chitale-Manush Shah on Wednesday eased into the mixed doubles quarterfinals of the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

The world number seven duo of Chitale and Shah hardly broke a sweat in their 3-0 wins over the combination from Sri Lanka and Maldives.

In the round of 16, Shah and Chitale blanked Moosa Ahmed and Aishath Nazeem 11-0, 11-7, 11-6.

They play Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kim and Wong Chun Ting in quarterfinals on Thursday. A win would assure them of a medal in the continental event.

 

Key Victories And Upcoming Challenges

Ghorpade and Desai will face the world number six pairing of Lin Shidong and Kuai Man from China.

The Indian pair's hard fought wins on the day came against opponents from Hong Kong and Maldives.

In their opening match, Desai and Ghorpade were pushed to the decider by Mohammed Ismail and Fathimath Ali from Maldives before scraping through 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6.

They had it slightly easier against Hong Kong's Wing Lam NG and Kwan To Yiu winning 11-6, 11-5, 10-12, 11-7.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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Diya Chitale-Manush ShahHarmeet Desai-Yashaswini GhorpadeAsian GamesMaldivesHong KongSri LankaAishath NazeemMoosa AhmedWong Chun TingDoo Hoi Kim

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