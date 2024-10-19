News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Two athletes die at Triathlon World Championships

Two athletes die at Triathlon World Championships

October 19, 2024 00:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Image used for representational purposes

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Two athletes, one from Britain and the other from Mexico, died on Thursday on the first day of the Torremolinos-Andalucia Triathlon Championship Finals, both competing in the age-group sprint event, World Triathlon said.

British Triathlon confirmed the death of one of its age-group team members, without revealing his identity or cause of death.

 

The Mexican Triathlon Federation reported the death of Roger Mas Colomber, aged 75.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you that two competitors (one from Mexico, one from Britain) have died at the World Triathlon Torremolinos-Andalucia AG Sprint Distance World Championships," World Triathlon said in a statement.

Torremolinos is hosting the event from October 17-20, with more than 5,500 triathletes from over 80 countries competing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
ISL; Mumbai City look to snap winless run vs FC Goa
ISL; Mumbai City look to snap winless run vs FC Goa
Laxman praises Rohit
Laxman praises Rohit
Ishan Kishan gets lifeline
Ishan Kishan gets lifeline
New Zealand edge WI to enter Women's T20 WC final
New Zealand edge WI to enter Women's T20 WC final
Laxman praises Rohit
Laxman praises Rohit
Putin invites Palestine Prez to BRICS; Modi to attend
Putin invites Palestine Prez to BRICS; Modi to attend
Ishan Kishan gets lifeline
Ishan Kishan gets lifeline

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Could Kohli's wicket be turning point in Bengaluru?

Could Kohli's wicket be turning point in Bengaluru?

PKL: Winning starts for Telugu Titans, Dabang Delhi

PKL: Winning starts for Telugu Titans, Dabang Delhi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances