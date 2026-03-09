Indian Runner Twinkle Chaudhary Receives Four-Year Ban for Doping Violation

Indian middle-distance runner Twinkle Chaudhary faces a four-year ban from athletics after a doping violation involving Methyltestosterone, highlighting the Athletics Integrity Unit's commitment to clean sports.

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Key Points Indian athlete Twinkle Chaudhary banned for four years by the AIU after testing positive for Methyltestosterone.

Chaudhary's defence of sample contamination or misidentification was rejected by the disciplinary tribunal.

The AIU initially alleged a breach of provisional suspension at the Khelo India University Games, but this was later dismissed.

The tribunal denied Chaudhary's request for DNA testing of the sample due to lack of sufficient justification.

Chaudhary's ban is effective from June 24, 2025, and will end on June 23, 2029.

A disciplinary tribunal of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) banned National Games gold-winning Indian middle-distance runner Twinkle Chaudhary for four years after she failed to prove that the sample which tested positive for a banned substance either did not belong to her or could have been contaminated.

Provisionally suspended in May last year, the 30-year-old was, however, absolved of the charge of breaching the terms of that suspension by participating in the Khelo India University Games after convincing the tribunal that she did not compete in the event.

"A period of ineligibility of four years is imposed upon the Athlete, commencing on the date of this decision. The period of Provisional Suspension imposed on the Athlete from 24 June 2025 until the date of this decision is credited against the total period of Ineligibility. The period of Ineligibility will therefore end on 23 June 2029," the disciplinary tribunal said in its judgement.

Twinkle tested positive for Methyltestosterone, a banned anabolic steroid, after her sample was collected on May 30 last year.

"In response to the Notice of Allegation, dated 24 June 2025, the Athlete in her explanation on 2 September 2025 indicated that she denied committing the asserted ADRVs (Anti-doping Rule Violations) on the basis that the Sample may not have belonged to her or that it may have been tampered with or contaminated during collection," the tribunal stated.

The urine sample was collected during the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, where she had finished fourth in the women's 800m event.

Prior to that, she had won multiple medals at the National Games in Uttarakhand, including a gold in the women's 4x400m relay.

The sample was analysed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in Seoul, South Korea.

"The Athlete was unable to explain the presence of Methyltestosterone and its metabolites. Such tests as the Athlete was able to run on the supplements she had ingested, did not reveal the presence of Methyltestosterone," the tribunal said.

"Her case was that no evidence had been presented of deliberate ingestion. The Athlete indicated that she wished to subject the Sample to DNA testing in order to satisfy herself as to its integrity and provenance. The AIU refused," it added.

The tribunal also shot down her request for a DNA test, stating that the expensive procedure needed strong justification, which Twinkle failed to provide even though she was ready to bear the cost for it.

"Athlete's request for a DNA test is dismissed and we do not consider that the Athlete has discharged the burden on her to satisfy us that the doping was not 'intentional', and we are accordingly obliged to impose a four year suspension," it said.

Khelo India University Games Allegations

The AIU had alleged Twinkle breached the provisional suspension recently by attending the Khelo India University Games in Rajasthan, where "she was entered into competition and tested."

"...the Panel heard oral evidence from Ms Chaudhary. She said that it was true she travelled a long distance from her home to attend this Event. However, she said she did so to meet a number of college friends who were attending the Event and not to compete.

"Moreover, she is 30 years old and this was an under-25 competition. She does not know who entered her or why. She was cross-examined on this issue...We accept her evidence on this, and do not find this element of AIU's case proved," the tribunal stated.