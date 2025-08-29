HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Twin India-Pak matches at 2025-26 FIH Pro League

Twin India-Pak matches at 2025-26 FIH Pro League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 29, 2025 00:46 IST

x

It will have to be seen where the matches involving India and Pakistan are played.

IMAGE: It will have to be seen where the matches involving India and Pakistan are played. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the FIH Hockey Pro League, which means it will play two matches against arch-rivals India in the upcoming season.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday confirmed that the Pakistan men's hockey team has accepted the invitation to participate in the 2025-26 season of the Pro League.

It will have to be seen where the matches involving India and Pakistan are played.

In the 2024-25 season, India played their eight home matches in Bhubaneswar. Four away matches were played in Amsterdam and another four in Antwerp.

Pakistan were promoted through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup played in Malaysia earlier this year.

 

New Zealand, who won that event against Pakistan in the final, later indicated that the Black Sticks would not proceed with the invitation to join Pro League this time, the FIH said in a release.

"Therefore, as stipulated in the regulations, FIH extended the invitation to the runners-up, namely Pakistan, who have confirmed their participation," the world body said.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said: "Great to see Pakistan back in elite competition -- this is a truly impactful milestone for world hockey. Their return marks not only the comeback of a team with such a rich and storied history, but also an exciting boost to the visibility and reach of the FIH Hockey Pro League.

"I can already anticipate an enhanced visibility of the Pro League with Pakistan's participation."

Pakistan will join Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, Netherlands, and Spain in the upcoming men's season of the FIH Hockey Pro League -- the seventh edition of the competition.

They will replace Ireland who were relegated at the end of the previous season, following their ninth place finish in the league.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

DL Final: Neeraj in 3rd spot after five attempts
DL Final: Neeraj in 3rd spot after five attempts
World C'ships: Satwik-Chirag rally to enter quarters
World C'ships: Satwik-Chirag rally to enter quarters
AIFF, FSDL reach resolution; ISL could commence in Dec
AIFF, FSDL reach resolution; ISL could commence in Dec
Tough outing for Shami on return to red-ball cricket
Tough outing for Shami on return to red-ball cricket
Who will make cut for World Athletics Championships?
Who will make cut for World Athletics Championships?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

ASUS Launches Powerful Ryzen 7 350 VivoBook Series

webstory image 2

Which Countries Ban The Most Games? And The Least?

webstory image 3

8 Foods That Cause A Build-Up Of Uric Acid

VIDEOS

Watch: Tendulkar, family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja1:26

Watch: Tendulkar, family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

'No quarrel anywhere', Mohan Bhagwat on differences between RSS and BJP1:31

'No quarrel anywhere', Mohan Bhagwat on differences...

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter Esha Deol4:04

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV