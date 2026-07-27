Nurturing India's Future Motorsport Champions With TVS Apache Junior Programme

TVS Motor Company has launched the groundbreaking TVS Apache Junior Programme, a dedicated initiative designed to identify and nurture India's next generation of motorsport champions through structured training for young riders aged 10-14.

Key Points TVS Motor Company launched the Apache Junior Programme to identify and nurture young racing talent aged 10-14.

The initiative provides structured training at the Madras International Karting Arena using specially designed TVS Apache RR 200 Mini motorcycles.

The programme aims to create a clear pathway for young riders, from junior training to the TVS One Make Championship and international racing opportunities.

TVS Racing champions and experienced instructors will guide aspiring racers in a safe and controlled environment.

This initiative builds on TVS Racing's four-decade legacy and coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Apache brand.

Developing Future Racing Talent

TVS Racing's Legacy And Vision

TVS Motor Company on Monday launched the TVS Apache Junior Programme, a grassroots initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing young racing talent, by handing over 10 purpose-built TVS Apache RR 200 Mini motorcycles to the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC).The programme is designed for children aged 10 to 14 years and will offer structured training at the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA), where aspiring riders will learn racing fundamentals under the guidance of experienced instructors and TVS Racing champions. The specially developed motorcycles will be availableon rent as part of the programme.TVS said the initiative is intended to create a clear pathway for young riders, progressing from the Apache Junior Programme to the TVS One Make Championship Rookie category for riders aged 15 and above, followed by the RR 310 Expert category and eventually international racing opportunities. Vimal Sumbly, Head Premium Business, TVS Motor Company said, "With competitive racing under FMSCI regulations beginning at the age of 15, the TVS Apache Junior Programme addresses the need for structured early training by providing aspiring riders aged 10-14 years with world-class coaching in a safe, controlled environment."Powered by the TVS Apache RR 200 Mini Motorcycle at the Madras International Karting Arena and guided by TVS Racing experts, the programme creates a clear pathway for India's future racing champions while strengthening the grassroots of Indian motorsport." The company said the programme builds on TVS Racing's four-decade legacy of promoting motorsport in India and coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Apache brand, which has grown to a community of more than seven million riders across 90 countries.