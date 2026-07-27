Nurturing India's Future Motorsport Champions With TVS Apache Junior Programme

TVS Motor Company has launched the groundbreaking TVS Apache Junior Programme, a dedicated initiative designed to identify and nurture India's next generation of motorsport champions through structured training for young riders aged 10-14.
TVS Motor Company on Monday launched the TVS Apache Junior Programme, a grassroots initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing young racing talent, by handing over 10 purpose-built TVS Apache RR 200 Mini motorcycles to the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC).The programme is designed for children aged 10 to 14 years and will offer structured training at the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA), where aspiring riders will learn racing fundamentals under the guidance of experienced instructors and TVS Racing champions. The specially developed motorcycles will be available
Key Points
- TVS Motor Company launched the Apache Junior Programme to identify and nurture young racing talent aged 10-14.
- The initiative provides structured training at the Madras International Karting Arena using specially designed TVS Apache RR 200 Mini motorcycles.
- The programme aims to create a clear pathway for young riders, from junior training to the TVS One Make Championship and international racing opportunities.
- TVS Racing champions and experienced instructors will guide aspiring racers in a safe and controlled environment.
- This initiative builds on TVS Racing's four-decade legacy and coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Apache brand.
on rent as part of the programme.