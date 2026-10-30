TVS ARE GP Season 3: Global Motorsport For All

TVS Racing is democratising motorsport with the launch of TVS Apache Racing Experience GP Season 3, expanding its accessible track racing platform to 7 countries and 20 cities globally, starting November 15.

All photographs: Kind Courtesy TVS Motor Company

Key Points TVS Apache Racing Experience GP Season 3 is expanding globally, starting November 15.

The programme will cover 7 countries and 20 cities, aiming for over 1,200 participants this season.

Participants race on production TVS Apache motorcycles, with categories for 160cc/180cc/200cc and 310cc models.

Dedicated categories for women riders promote inclusivity and provide a structured environment to hone track skills.

If you love motorcycles, you know that nothing compares to the feeling of leaning into a sharp corner, hitting the apex, and pinning the throttle on a racetrack.

For most everyday riders, though, track racing feels like a distant dream, something reserved for factory professionals or elite racers.

Now THIS is exactly what TVS Racing is changing with the launch of the TVS Apache Racing Experience GP (ARE GP) Season 3.

Starting November 15, TVS is taking its passion for speed onto the global stage in a massive way.

1. Expanding to 7 Countries and 20 Cities

What started as a local track day for TVS Apache owners in India has officially transformed into an international racing platform.

After expanding to Mexico, Colombia, and Nepal last season, TVS ARE GP Season 3 is adding Morocco, Egypt, and Ivory Coast to its calendar.

The championship will cross 20 cities and aims to bring over 1,200 participants onto the track this season alone.

To date, the programme has connected with over 4,000 riders, bringing the spirit of the 500,000-strong Apache Owners Group (AOG) directly to the circuit.

2. Real Apache Bikes for Real Bikers

You don't need a million dollar prototype bike to experience competitive racing.

The Apache Racing Experience GP uses the exact Apache motorcycles you see on our streets!

Apache Racing Experience GP 160cc/180cc/200cc Categories:

Riders can now push thier agile street machines like the TVS Apache RTR 200 to their absolute limits without worrying about getting a traffic ticket!

Apache Racing Experience GP 310cc Category:

Features the flagship TVS Apache RR 310 and RTR 310, giving riders a taste of higher-speed track performance.

It's the ultimate manifestation of TVS's 'Track to Road' strategy: Taking four decades of motorsport engineering and placing it right into the hands of everyday enthusiasts.

3. Championing Inclusivity: Dedicated Categories for Women

Motorsport is at its best when everyone gets a chance to line up on the grid.

TVS ARE GP Season 3 continues to build a diverse and inclusive environment with dedicated categories for women riders and media representatives.

Everyday women riders get a structured, professional environment to hone their track skills on the RTR 200.

Every participant gets access to professional race training, safety standards, and structured progression.

4. The Prize: From Local Tracks to MotoGP

TVS isn't just offering bragging rights, the rewards for taking top honours in Season 3 are a biker's dream. Here they are below:

Grand Champions:

Win an all-expenses-paid trip to a MotoGP race in Asia!

Wildcard Entry:

Earn a spot to compete in two rounds of the official TVS One Make Championship (OMC) on the track-ready Apache RR 310.

VIP Factory & Community Access:

Top riders get exclusive visits to the TVS factory, official Petronas TVS Racing gear, and passes to flagship motorcycling festivals like TVS MotoSoul.

The Big Picture

Whether you're commuting through city traffic or carving up twisty mountain roads on the weekend, the TVS Apache Racing Experience GP Season 3 is going to prove that racing belongs to everyone.

By building a safe, structured, and accessible global bridge from the showroom to the circuit, TVS is taking Indian motorsport heritage across Asia, South America, and Africa.

And how does an everyday biker participate in this?

Well, an everyday biker not just in Mumbai but anywhere in the world can participate by owning a TVS Apache, registering online through the official TVS Racing website for a nominal fee, and showing up for the Mumbai qualifying round on January 31, 2027.

You ride your own stock Apache for the local qualifiers, where professional TVS racers teach you track lines and cornering basics, and if you clock top times, you advance to the grand finale at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai, where TVS provides fully prepped race machines.

The TVS Apache Racing Experience (ARE GP) Season 3 international one-make championship begins on November 15, 2026, and concludes on April 11, 2027, at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai.