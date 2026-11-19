Tvesa Malik secured a thrilling victory in the 15th and final leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in Noida on Thursday, marking her second win of the 2026 season after a dramatic play-off.

Photograph: Ridhima Dilawari/Instagram

Key Points Tvesa Malik won the 15th and final leg of the 2026 Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in Noida on Thursday.

This victory marks Malik's second win of the 2026 season.

She defeated Ridhima Dilawari in a play-off on the second extra hole with a birdie.

Amateur Aida Thimmaiah and Riya Jadon finished tied third in the tournament.

Tvesa Malik held her nerve in a tense finish to close the 2026 Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour season with a win in the 15th and final leg here on Thursday.

Dramatic Play-Off Victory

This was Tvesa's second win of the season as she joined Ridhima Dilawari (four wins), Vani Kapoor (2) and Jasmine Shekar (2) as multiple winners in the 2026 season.

Tvesa, who began the final round two shots behind Ridhima, carded a 1-under 70 to finish at four-under 209, matching Ridhima, who returned a 72. The title was decided on the second play-off hole, where Tvesa produced a birdie on the par-5 to clinch the win.

Amateur Aida Thimmaiah finished tied third alongside Riya Jadon at one-under 212. Aida carded a 71 in the final round, while Riya also closed with a 72, leaving both three shots behind the leading pair.

Aida's steady performance over three rounds also saw her finish among the leading contenders in a field that featured several experienced professionals.

Sneha Singh finished fifth at two-over 215 after a 72.