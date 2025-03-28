HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Turkish Olympic skier Berkin Usta dies in hotel fire

March 28, 2025 22:09 IST

IMAGE: Berkin competed at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 in Alpine skiing. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

 Turkish Olympic skier Berkin Usta died on Thursday in a fire at a ski resort hotel in the country's northwest, the Turkey Ski Federation said.

Berkin, 24, who competed at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in slalom and giant slalom, died alongside his father, Yahya Usta, in an early-morning blaze at a hotel that was closed for guests.

His father Yahya was the president of the Turkish Ski and Snowboard Teachers' Association. Berkin’s mother, Fikriye, survived the blaze.

"We have learned about the tragic death of Turkish Olympic skier Berkin Usta, and his father, in a terrible fire," said the outgoing president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.

"Berkin lived his Olympic dream by competing at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 in Alpine skiing. Our thoughts are with their family and friends."

Before the 2022 Olympics, Usta spoke of his lifelong dream to compete in the Games.

"I earned the right to represent my country at the Beijing Olympics," he said. "I want to give my best performance and show that we belong among the best in the world."

The fire is the second notable blaze this year at a Turkish ski resort, following a fire at Kartalkaya ski resort in January, which claimed 78 lives and injured 51 others. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Indian Premier League 2025

